Broome County, NY

Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County

Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
MORRIS, NY
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash

Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
VESTAL, NY
Binghamton, NY
Broome County, NY
Whitney Point, NY
Broome County, NY
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons

The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
New Owner Hopes to Renovate Closed West Endicott Motel

A rundown motel across the street from En Joie Golf Club could resume operations under a plan being pursued by the owner of the town of Union property. Rakesh Shroff has proposed remodeling the old Red Carpet Inn at 749 West Main Street in West Endicott. Shorff is the principal...
ENDICOTT, NY
Guilford Man Leads Police on Three-County Chase

A Chenango County man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a three-county chase, dumping his motorcycle in a yard in Whitney Point and taking off, attempting to elude law enforcement officers on foot. Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting says the pursuit began on Monday in Smithville with deputies...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
BINGHAMTON, NY
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton’s Truth Pharm Trail of Truth Goes National

According to a press release on Monday, Binghamton's Truth Pharm is going national and partnering with other organizations for their annual "Trail of Truth" campaign to combat overdose deaths. According to the press release, over 70 organizations will come together to call for immediate access to treatment and the end...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year

From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
SYRACUSE, NY
Binghamton, NY
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

