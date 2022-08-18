Read full article on original website
Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Tioga County
Authorities say an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in western Tioga County. According to New York State Police, troopers were sent to Route 17C in the town of Barton around 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley Emergency Medical...
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
After Four Months, No Arrests in Shooting Death of Aliza Spencer
Silence continues to surround the investigation into the April killing of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl who was shot while walking near her home. Aliza Spencer died after she was wounded near the intersection of Bigelow and Chamberlain streets on the East Side. Binghamton police said the shooting occurred shortly after...
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Box Cutter and Bar Code Cases Clear Broome County Court
The Broome County District Attorney’s office says a Binghamton man is going to prison after pleaded guilty to Attempted Robbery while a Johnson City man will be incarcerated after pleading guilty to Grand Larceny in two separate cases handled by the Broome County Courts the week of August 15.
Greater Binghamton Airport Chief Views Merger as an “Opportunity”
The Broome County aviation commissioner believes the proposed merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines may potentially be good news for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Mark Heefner said while some people might look at the merger say "there's one less airline," he views the situation "as more of an opportunity." In...
Binghamton, New York Market Reflects On A Year At New Location Following Fire
Many great things are happening in the Triple Cities. The many projects being built like the increased presence around Johnson City with Binghamton University. There's the new Pharmacy School and Nursing School, and two more buildings are currently under construction along Corliss Avenue. There's work being done at the Townsquare...
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Broome County Announces Beach Bash at Nathaniel Cole Park
In a press conference on Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and the Broome County Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Department announced an end of the summer beach bash at Nathaniel Cole Park. The beach bash is on Saturday, August 27th starting at 2:00 pm. It will feature a variety...
New Owner Hopes to Renovate Closed West Endicott Motel
A rundown motel across the street from En Joie Golf Club could resume operations under a plan being pursued by the owner of the town of Union property. Rakesh Shroff has proposed remodeling the old Red Carpet Inn at 749 West Main Street in West Endicott. Shorff is the principal...
Guilford Man Leads Police on Three-County Chase
A Chenango County man is facing numerous charges after leading authorities on a three-county chase, dumping his motorcycle in a yard in Whitney Point and taking off, attempting to elude law enforcement officers on foot. Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting says the pursuit began on Monday in Smithville with deputies...
Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Broome to Set Up Veterans Center at Former Bowling Alley Site
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
Binghamton’s Truth Pharm Trail of Truth Goes National
According to a press release on Monday, Binghamton's Truth Pharm is going national and partnering with other organizations for their annual "Trail of Truth" campaign to combat overdose deaths. According to the press release, over 70 organizations will come together to call for immediate access to treatment and the end...
First Endicott, New York Police Department K9 Passes Away
It's such a sad moment when one of our pets passes away. Unfortunately, dogs, cats, and other pets don't live anywhere as long as we wish they could. I've experienced it more times than I can count, but as long as I'm able to care for a dog (or dogs in my case), I will continue to adopt.
Latest American Idol Winner Now Coming To The NYS Fair This Year
From your T.V. screen to the big stage, you can now catch this American Idol winner at the Great New York State Fair this year. Season 20 winner, Noah Thompson, is coming to Syracuse to take part in the State Fair's Chevy Court lineup this summer. He is set to take the stage on September 4th at 2:00 PM, just before ERNEST at 6:00PM.
Eat These Fun, Specialty Pizzas at The New York State Fair
One thing that is so absolutely incredible about the New York State Fair is all of the different choices when it comes to food. No matter what you're in the mood for, you'll be able to find it in Syracuse. What's even better is that each and every year, there's...
Dick’s House of Sport Store to Open at Future JC Oakdale Commons
Dick's Sporting Goods plans to operate a massive "House of Sport" concept store at the former Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The 140,000-square-foot location would be the largest of the company's new "House of Sport" sites. Dick's Sporting Goods executive chairman Edward Stack announced the project on Thursday. It will...
Gaze At The World’s Largest Kaleidoscope Just Two Hours From Binghamton, New York
I was speaking with a couple of friends who live at a campground near Binghamton during the warm weather months, and winter in Southern California. Every year on the way to the East Coast and back, they like to stop off at places of interest. It's always been my desire...
