iBerkshires.com
NBCC, Operation 250 Hosting Free Web-safety Presentation
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, in partnership with Operation 250, invites the community to participate in "Keeping Our Kids Cyber Safe By Being Cyber Smart" from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. The presentation and following discussion is about preparing and protecting our youth...
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Pittsfield (MA)
The commercial and cultural nucleus for the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, Pittsfield is an upland city with vistas framed by the Taconic Range to the west and the Berkshire Hills in the east. Pittsfield had a booming economy at the turn of the 20th century, driven by a forerunner to...
iBerkshires.com
Nudel Closing After 13 Years in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. — Nudel restaurant is ending its 13-year tenure in the fall with the hope that a new owner will continue its legacy. Earlier this month, owner Bjorn Somlo took to social media to announce that his time with the eatery is coming to an end. It will be wrapping up on Labor Day weekend and has switched to "NudelBAR" in the meantime, opening from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Food Project Looking for Volunteers
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. The Berkshire Food Project is looking for volunteers to fill its most needed positions, including dishwashers, food preparers, and cleaners. Volunteers are encouraged to give one or two hours a week, or more if they wish. The BFP operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently, they distribute prepared meals and other food items Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
amherstbulletin.com
Best Bites: Eat up Shelburne Falls
The hamlet of Shelburne Falls, cradled in the gently rolling foothills of the Berkshires, is a rustic spill of 1800s mill buildings and even older wooden barns along an elbow bend of the Deerfield River. It’s my favorite easy day trip or overnight getaway from the Five Colleges area, just over a half-hour’s drive from Northampton or Amherst.
“Best little fair’ returns to Cummington
They call themselves “The Biggest and Best Little Fair in the Country.”. For over 150 years, the Cummington Fair, which opens its doors on Thursday for four days, has been bringing the best of old-fashioned livestock competitions and agricultural exhibits to more modern demolition derby competitions, midway rides and more to its fairgrounds.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
iBerkshires.com
Knights Orchestra to Return to Clark Art Sept. 4
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Knights Orchestra returns to the Clark to celebrate the current Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern exhibition. This free outdoor concert takes place on the Fernández Terrace near the Clark’s Reflecting Pool at 4 p.m. on Sept. 4. The concert program...
Druthers announces opening date for Clifton Park location
Druthers Brewing Company has announced the opening date of its new Clifton Park location. Druthers said in a Facebook post that they are "on track" for a September 15 opening.
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: drought’s possible impact on fall foliage season
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The dry, hot summer has some looking forward to cooler days and the fall colors that come with the change in season. “We’ve had dry summers before and it’s been a pretty good show, so let’s just hope that happens again,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown.
Last day of the Altamont fair
It is the final event in the final day of the Altamont fair arguably one of the area’s largest, bringing in nearly 100,000 visitors. The fair is also considered to be one of the nation’s oldest.
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Offer High Schoolers Free Communications Course
PITTSFIELD, MA — Berkshire Community College (BCC) invites Berkshire County high school students to apply for a free Introduction to Interpersonal Communication (COM-104) course and earn three credits towards their college education. Taught by Interim Dean of Teaching and Learning Innovation Tattiya Maruco, the course will be held on...
iBerkshires.com
18 Degrees to Offer Foster Family Classes in September
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 18 Degrees will offer Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) for people interested in becoming a foster family in September and October. The training is designed to help prepare to welcome a child who has experienced trauma, be in partnership with birth families and overcome...
Watch John Williams’ 90th birthday celebration at Tanglewood with James Taylor, Yo-Yo Ma (videos)
LENOX — Not everyone has James Taylor leading 18,000 people singing “Happy Birthday” to them, but not everyone is John Williams. The Oscar winning composer’s 90th birthday was celebrated with an overview of his amazing career and performances by Taylor, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, saxophonist Branford Marsalis and violinist Itzhak Perlman on Saturday night at Tanglewood.
iBerkshires.com
Shakespeare & Co. Reveals Center for Actor Training Schedule
LENOX, Mass. – After two years of reduced programming, Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training has announced a full schedule of workshops and intensives for Fall 2022, including both in-person and online offerings. Beginning Friday, Sept. 2, The Center for Actor Training will offer several different workshops...
amherstbulletin.com
Potentially fatal beech tree disease discovered in several WMass communities
AMHERST — An emerging disease that is known to weaken and contribute to the decline of beech trees has been confirmed in some trees in Amherst and other communities in Hampshire and Franklin counties. The malady, beech leaf disease, causes damage to a tree’s leaves, leading to reduced vigor...
