ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hc7Mu_0hMGdw6D00
Photo: Getty Images

The wallet of one Texas resident just got a whole lot fatter!

A Mission resident has claimed a $1 million winning lottery prize for the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game, according to the Texas Lottery . The winning ticket was purchased at the Stripes Store at 523 W. Main Ave. in Alton.

This is the 11th of 12 top $1 million prizes in the scratch ticket game.

In more Texas lottery news, a Groves resident claimed a $1 million lottery prize in the $1,000,000 FRENZY game. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Express located at 3949 N. Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

Furthermore, two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets for the August 12 drawing were sold in Lufkin (not a Quick Pick) and Anthony (Quick Pick). The tickets were sold at an On The Road on Denman Avenue and a 7-Eleven on Antonio Street, respectively. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers (4-19-23-26-28).

A woman from Harlingen won a brand new Chevy Silverado Truck in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch-off ticket game over the weekend.

An Arlington resident also claimed a $1.75 million prize in the Texas Two Step lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. in Euless.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mission, TX
Lifestyle
City
Lufkin, TX
City
Alton, TX
State
Texas State
City
Euless, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Port Arthur, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Mission, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen begins to spray for mosquitos

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight. According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown. Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Game#Twin City#The Texas Lottery#Frenzy#Speedy Express#Chevy#The Texas Two Step#Quiktrip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
KTSA

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”

Sanitary tampons for menstruation period over pink background. Female health care concept. “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy