Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday.
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted...
Conditions ripe for AM fog, plus a warm week ahead
–CONDITIONS PRIME FOR LATE NIGHT/EARLY MORNING FOG DEVELOPMENT OVER SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. Very light nighttime and early morning winds (if any wind at all), nighttime cooling and relatively high humidities are likely to foster overnight and morning fog formation in coming nights–with days producing generous sunshine and seasonably warm temps.
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received conduct […]
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Indiana’s Republican governor met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew Beijing’s ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island. Gov. Eric Holcomb arrived Sunday evening in Taiwan for a four-day visit that will focus on economic exchanges, particularly […]
Rules of the road for stopping for IL school buses
CHICAGO – Now that the back-to-school season has shifted into full gear, school buses are once again sharing roads across the area with motorists. While cars and school buses have coexhisted on the roads for years, the relationship between the two can sometimes get strained due to impatience or unawareness on behalf of motorists. School […]
Wendy’s removes romaine lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
There have been at least 37 cases of illness from the E. coli strain across several states.
Storms, downpours expected throughout weekend
CHICAGO — Showers and storms will be moving throughout the Chicago area this weekend. We’ll continue to see showers and thunderstorms throughout our Saturday. We could see a brief midday break where we see mostly scattered showers but storms will redevelop in the afternoon. Potential for strong storms will increase as we head into the […]
