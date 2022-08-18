Could Giants be grooming Tyrod Taylor to be future starter? 'Not out of the realm of possibility'

Giants head coach Brian Daboll left the door open for speculation this week when he said Tyrod Taylor will likely get some first-team reps under center, leaving many to wonder if the new head coach is already souring on the unknown in Daniel Jones.

Daboll publicly voiced his confidence in Jones, who seems to be entering a make-or-break season in New York that will ultimately determine his future, and while Gio agrees that the move with Taylor likely doesn’t mean he is already being groomed as the future starter, he wouldn’t dismiss those who may believe it to be true.

“The Giants last year were caught with their pants down when Daniel jones got hurt and had nothing to show for with a backup quarterback,” Gio said. “But I don’t blame any Giants fan or observer looking at this and thinking, ‘the reason why Tyrod Taylor is taking first-team reps is because Brian Daboll is gonna get sick of Daniel Jones after three weeks and go to the veteran.’

“I don’t think that’s the case, but if you’re thinking that way, it’s not that far out of the realm of possibility.”

