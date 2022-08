DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley will be out front again, this time at Darlington Raceway. South Carolina’s two-time national women’s championship coach will drive the pace car for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs — the Southern 500 on Sept. 4. Staley attended the event in 2017 following the her program’s first NCAA Tournament crown. “Now, that I know what I’m in for, I can’t wait to get back on the track again,” she said in a statement.

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO