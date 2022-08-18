ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Rushdie’s attacker indicted; judge denies bail

By Jennifer Mobilia, The Associated Press, Anna Ashcraft
 5 days ago

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the man who stabbed Salman Rushdie as the acclaimed author prepared to give a talk in western New York, county prosecutors said Thursday.

Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, appeared on the charges at an afternoon court hearing in Chautauqua County.

Matar was arrested Aug. 12 after he rushed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Rushdie multiple times in front of a horrified crowd. Rushdie was airlifted to UPMC Hamot in Erie where he is recovering.

Initial charges were filed the next day, when Matar’s court-appointed lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately release the new charges.

Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY lecture, airlifted to Erie hospital

During Thursday’s hearing, a judge ordered Matar to be held without bail, and ordered a temporary order of protection for Rushdie and Henry Reese for one year. Matar must also surrender all firearms to state police.

Photo: Hadi Matar, 24, at Thursday hearing in Chautauqua County

Rushdie, 75, is getting treatment in an Erie, Pennsylvania hospital for severe wounds. His literary agent, Andrew Wylie, has said Rushdie a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm, and could lose an eye.

Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery’ after stabbing, agent says

Rushdie’s life has been in jeopardy since 1989 when Iran’s supreme leader at the time, Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued an edict demanding his death over his novel “The Satanic Verses,” which was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims.

A semiofficial Iranian foundation had posted a bounty of over $3 million.

Salman Rushdie’s ‘The Satanic Verses’ tops Amazon bestseller lists

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt called the attack “preplanned.”

The author had just taken the stage at the normally tranquil lakeside retreat for a discussion of protections for writers in exile and freedom of expression when Matar jumped onstage.

Henry Reese, 73, the cofounder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum, was onstage with Rushdie and suffered a gash to his forehead, bruising and other minor injuries.

By CAROLYN THOMPSON Associated Press

