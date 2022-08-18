Read full article on original website
NME
5 games to look forward to at Gamescom
After a couple of quiet summers for Cologne’s Koelnmesse, Gamescom is back – in a big way. The industry’s biggest gaming event of the year kicks off on August 24 and will run until August 28 – that’s five days jam-packed with new game reveals, brilliant demos, and an Opening Night Live showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley.
NME
‘Street Fighter 6’ release date, character roster, gameplay and latest news
Street Fighter 6 is the next mainline entry into the mainline fighting game franchise. It was announced fully earlier this year, and since then we’ve seen handful of fighters and modes. It’s certainly a different vibe to the last game, all bright colours and street graffiti, and early reports seem to point to a fun, weighty and complex fighting game experience.
NME
Hidden Ubisoft+ logo suggests it could be coming to Xbox soon
Ubisoft+ might be making its way onto Xbox platforms soon, after a logo was spotted in the backend of the Xbox Store’s coding. Currently, Ubisoft+ is only available on PC, but was announced for Xbox platforms back in January of this year. As reported by VGC, Twitter user @ALumia_Italia...
NME
How Queen inspired the ‘Ogre Battle’ tactical RPG series and a spin-off prog-rock album
Hey! Listen is a twice-monthly column unearthing obscure video game music and trivia. Today’s column explores Ogre Battles – a role-playing game (RPG) that made no secret of its love of Queen. What does a tactical RPG series first released on the SNES in 1993 and one of...
NME
How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live
Gamescom Opening Night Live is set to air later today (August 23) – so here’s how to watch and what to expect. Broadcasting live from Cologne, Germany, Gamescom Opening Night Live will feature two hours of game reveals, announcements and trailers. The stream will start at 7PM BST...
NME
‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic’ remake reportedly shifts developers
A new report suggests that the highly anticipated Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remake has shifted development from its primary studio to the former support developer. An anonymous source has said that the project has been moved away from core developer Aspyr Media in favour of support studio...
NME
How to watch Bungie’s ‘Destiny 2’ 2022 showcase
Bungie is set to reveal more about the next chapter of Destiny 2 in a showcase later today – here’s how to watch and what to expect from the stream. The showcase will be live today (August 23) at 5PM UK time / 6PM CEST / 9AM PDT / 12PM ET.
NME
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ reveals Battle Stadium ranked PvP
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has finally detailed its player versus player (PvP) functionality. Players will be able to battle it out in the Battle Stadium in Casual, Ranked and Online Competitions. Battle Stadium was revealed shortly after the Pokémon World Championship 2022 event last weekend (August 21). During the...
NME
‘Skyrim’ combat overhaul mod makes it more like ‘Elden Ring’
A brand new mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod has been released that aims to modernise and improve the Bethesda RPG’s combat system through new mechanics and a complete rework. Developed by dTry and uploaded to Nexus mods earlier this week (August 19), the mod is called...
NME
Rockstar hits the creator of ‘GTA’ with a copyright strike
Rockstar has issued copyright strikes to Mike Dailly, the creator of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), over YouTube videos of a prototype for the first game in the series. Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 21), Dailly accused Rockstar of “issuing copyright strikes to any GTA video they can find,” including his own prototype videos. “So now they’re trying to block all release of anyone’s work on a game – and any old development footage,” added Dailly.
NME
‘MultiVersus’ beats out ‘Elden Ring’ as highest-grossing game of July
MultiVersus has debuted as the highest-grossing game of July 2022, beating out the ever-present Elden Ring for the month. According to the latest NPD sales report, free-to-play crossover fighting game MultiVersus was the highest-grossing game of July, its debut month. Despite the game being free-to-play, the game’s Founder Packs drove sales. These packs include character tickets which allow players to unlock a character of their choosing, alongside in-game currency and numerous cosmetic items.
NME
‘Resident Evil 7’ could have been a live service game with microtransactions
It’s been revealed that Capcom originally wanted Resident Evil 7: Biohazard to be a live service game with microtransactions. During a recent discussion on the official Biohazard YouTube channel with Tango Gameworks founder Shinji Mikami, executive producer on Resident Evil 7 Jun Takeuchi confirmed that Capcom originally wanted the game to have an online multiplayer and microtransactions (via VGC).
NME
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ reimagined as an “emo anthem”
Metallica’s iconic hit ‘Master Of Puppets’ has been reimagined as an “emo anthem” in a new YouTube video – check it out below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
NME
How Atari’s new CEO is pressing continue for the Californian software company
When it comes to gaming household names, there are few more beloved than California’s Atari. The software house that birthed classics like Pong, Asteroids, Breakout and Centipede, this 8-bit behemoth once ruled the retail roost. Yet after years of poor licensed games in the ‘00s – culminating in the mass burial of thousands of E.T game cartridges – and a misjudged noughties pivot to mobile, many wrote off the once legendary company for good. Now, however, an ambitious new CEO is looking to put Atari back in the game.
NME
‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ trailer shows Scarlet Witch in action
Marvel’s Midnight Suns developer Firaxis has showcased the character of Scarlet Witch in a new five-minute video showcase. A new video was released yesterday (August 20) illustrating what players can do with Scarlet Witch in the XCOM developer’s upcoming superhero strategy game. The magic wielder relies heavily on...
NME
‘Genshin Impact’ to introduce new character Candace with update 3.1
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has announced that Candace will be the newest addition to the expansive character pool, and will join the game following the 3.1 update. Candace, the Guardian of Aaru Village, brings a connection to the newest region, Sumeru. The character takes inspiration from Egyptian lore, and before...
NME
‘Terraria’ wants “fun suggestions” from players for the ‘Labor Of Love’ update
Re-Logic is looking for “fun suggestions” from players for Terraria‘s Labor Of Love update as it nears its endgame. The long-awaited update 1.4.4 seems to be nearing the end of its development and Re-Logic is asking players for their input ahead of its release. It’s not yet confirmed when the patch will release, with the developer stating only earlier this month that it was “extremely close” to completion.
NME
PSVR 2 launch window of early 2023 confirmed by Sony
PSVR 2, the new version of PlayStation’s virtual reality headset, will release in early 2023 according to multiple social media posts from Sony. Yesterday (August 22) Sony posted across its social media accounts confirming that the PSVR 2, which is compatible with the PS5, will launch early next year – potentially putting the release date around six months from now.
