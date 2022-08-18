ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy offers E-8, E-9 advancements for sailors who fill at-sea billets

The Navy is offering senior enlisted sailors promotions to E-8 and E-9 as part of a new pilot program if they agree to fill specific at-sea leadership billets. The pilot program, dubbed Senior Enlisted Advance to Position, is the most recent initiative from the service to fill sea billets. Sailors in the pilot program will be assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington; the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia; and the aircraft carrier George Washington homeported at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.
Air Force may temporarily allow beards, in the name of research

Many airmen’s dearest wish may soon come true if the Air Force greenlights a pilot program allowing some men to grow beards. The idea would let participating airmen sport well-kept beards no longer than one-quarter inch, Military.com first reported Monday. That matches the length allowed for people who are medically or religiously exempt from the requirement to be clean-shaven.
