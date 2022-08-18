Read full article on original website
The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far
The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole. This reflection and...
Jennifer Walters Gets Her Superhero Name in New ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a legal comedy starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin. The new trailer hints at the media storm Jennifer will have to face as the public coins her superhero name.
The MCU Never Knew What to Do with the Natasha Romanoff-Bruce Banner Relationship
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk.After a successful battle early in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) cautiously approaches the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Softly, she says, “Hey, big guy, sun’s getting real low.” She puts out her hand, inviting Hulk to place his in her palm. She reaches up and gently slides her fingers down from his forearm to his hand. With this, the Hulk stumbles around as he transforms back into Bruce Banner. In addition to this quiet moment establishing how the Avengers have come to control Banner’s formerly volatile transformations since The Avengers, it also serves as the introduction of a romantic relationship between the two characters. However, since the pairing of the two in Age of Ultron, each narrative decision about their relationship in the franchise since proves the MCU never knew what to do with it.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tickets on Sale for 'The More Fun Stuff Version'
Sony is hyping up Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, as the extended version nears its release. Yesterday, the movie saw a new and first poster featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire together along with the likes of Daredevil, Aunt May, Wong, and more unseen characters from the movie. Now, fans are treated with a new teaser that points at some exciting banter between the three Spider-Men as well as Peter Parker (Holland) crawling his High School walls maybe for the amusement of other students.
‘Furiosa’: George Miller Casts Bullied Child Who Went Viral In ‘Mad Max’ Prequel
Leave it to filmmaker George Miller to constantly surprise us with some life-changing decision. This time, the Australian director revealed he’s specifically changing (once again) the life of Quaden Bayles, a young boy who went viral for a devastating reason: back in 2020, the child was pushed to his limit after suffering constant bullying at his school, and broke down in tears as his mother filmed him while begging for help. The episode moved Australians to demand a better school environment for its kids, and several celebrities reached out to Quaden, including Miller.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
James Cameron's 'Avatar' Returns to Theatres in 4K Next Month
13 years after the global phenomenon that took the world by storm, James Cameron's Avatar returns to theaters next month and is coming back in a way never seen before with stunning 4K dynamic range for a limited time only starting September 23. The announcement comes shortly after the film's removal from Disney+ earlier this month.
From ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ to ‘The Man from Toronto’: 5 Best Patrick Hughes Movies and Where to Watch Them
Patrick Hughes is an Australian film director and screenwriter currently making his mark on the action genre. With his latest project, The Man from Toronto, having been recently released this year, one cannot help but wonder what other films he's lent his keen eye to, but take a quick look at this list and you will be instantly impressed. He has written and directed countless short films, such as The Lighter and Signs that have garnered much respect and many awards, but after making his directorial debut in feature films in 2010, his career has skyrocketed.
'Me Time' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Buddy Comedy
Comedy as a film genre has existed for as long as the narrative, and visual structure. In Greek tragedies, there is always catharsis during the climax of the story but even with that, the element of comic relief is very much present in form of one-liners or certain characters. In the contemporary story structure of films, comedy is considered a genre on its own, however, even then there is another sub-genre associated with it such as romantic comedy, action comedy, adventure comedy, etc.
Warner Bros. Locked 'Batgirl' Directors Out of Footage After Cancellation News Broke
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed that they were blocked from the project’s servers right before they learned about the cancellation, an action that prevented them from keeping footage from the film. In an interview for SKRIPT, the directors also reiterated how the movie’s quality was not considered for the project's shelving.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date Announced
If you missed the new adventure from the god of thunder in theaters, or just didn’t feel like going, Disney+ has excellent news for you. The streamer revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a part of this year’s Disney+ Day, so you’ll be able to watch the latest entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as early as September 8. The movie centers around Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a journey of self-discovery that gets interrupted when an intergalactic threat emerges.
'Punisher: War Zone' Gets a Killer 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Release In October
Lionsgate’s Punisher: War Zone film will receive a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Steelbook release on October 18. The collection arrives with extra features that will explore different behind-the-scenes filmmaking processes, such as training, weapons, and overall commentary for the bloody film version of Marvel's deadliest anti-hero. While...
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Revisits Bruce Banner's Traumatic Past
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The premiere of Marvel Studio’s newest Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, ushers a brand-new superhero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, adding to its ever-increasing roster of heroes. And while you might not be familiar with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) quite yet, odds are you know her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).
'The Batman' Universe Seemingly Safe as Matt Reeves Signs Multi-Year Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery
As Deadline reveals, The Batman director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho production company signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. and Warner Television, ensuring the company has the right to pick anything the filmmaker comes up with in the upcoming years. The news comes as Warner Bros. Discovery completely restructures the DC Extended Universe, resulting in multiple projects being canceled.
Kevin Costner’s Western Film ‘Horizon’ Adds Luke Wilson
Kevin Costner's newest passion project grows larger as Horizon, an upcoming epic western film, has added Luke Wilson to its large cast, according to a report from Deadline. No further details of Wilson's role were given concerning the project that will be produced through Warner Bros and New Line Cinema.
TVLine Items: Scott Foley Joins Benoist Series, Big Mouth Return Date and More
Scott Foley is catching a ride with The Girls on the Bus. The Scandal vet has joined Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) in the aforementioned HBO Max series, which chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. The comedic drama is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s 2018 novel Chasing Hillary, which was based on the author’s time covering Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as a political reporter. Foley will recur as a little-known mayor from Kansas who has joined the presidential race. Chozick and Julie Plec developed...
New 'Samaritan' Clip Teases Sylvester Stallone's Super Strength as Grumpy, Retired Hero
Amazon Prime Video has revealed a grizzled Sylvester Stallone as a new kind of superhero in a new clip from the action-drama Samaritan, which is set to premiere on August 26. Directed by Australian filmmaker Julius Avery (Son of a Gun, Overlord), the highly-anticipated gritty, superhero film follows a young boy who learns his reclusive neighbor may just be the long-lost and legendary vigilante, known as the Samaritan.
Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union Star in 'The Inspection' Trailer
A24 has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming drama film The Inspection, which is based on the true events of writer-director Elegance Bratton. The Inspection stars Emmy and Tony Awards nominee Jeremy Pope who plays Ellis French, a gay Black man that is rejected by his mother, played by Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane, Cheaper by the Dozen remake), and finds himself facing an uncertain future. In the face of the rejection from the mother he desperately wants the approval of, he decides to join the Marines and fight to succeed in a system that is not only physically demanding but also harbors deep prejudices against him. It is through these hardships and a fostered camaraderie that he finds a sense of belonging that helps him discover who he is and forever shapes his life and future.
Magic Returns To Alfea In Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Trailer
Today, Netflix released the official trailer and additional photos for the upcoming second season of its coming-of-age magical adventure.
