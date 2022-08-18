What a world we live in. While Microsoft putting its Xbox games on PC is now the new normal, Sony has also been bringing some of its biggest PlayStation games to PC as well. While we’ve had to wait a bit longer for Sony games to appear on PC, it has usually been worth it, as so far modern PlayStation PC ports have come with improved visuals and PC-exclusive features, such as support for ultrawide monitors, and Nvidia DLSS upscaling, amongst others, often putting Microsoft’s efforts to shame.

