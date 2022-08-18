Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro review
Razer has been knocking it out of the park with its peripherals, and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is no exception. This solid performer is not only fast and responsive, but also heavy on features, from RGB lighting and 10+1 programmable buttons to next-gen wireless charging capability. It’s also heavy in terms of weight and price, but if you want an absolute ace, this one’s a win.
TechRadar
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review
The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
TechRadar
MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review
A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
TechRadar
SteelSeries Arena 9 speakers review
Fantastic sound and immersive three-dimensional audio make the SteelSeries Arena 9 an almost perfect addition to any gaming rig. There’s plenty of connectivity, a good amount of customization, and enough volume to wake the neighbors. There is a software-related snag but that's easily fixable. Regardless, the way this system breathes life into any PC game’s audio makes it more than worth the cost of entry.
AMD Ryzen 7000 'mainstream' CPU prices might stay put, leaving Intel out on a limb
AMD is getting ready to launch its Ryzen 7000-series processors in the next several weeks, and if a new report is to be believed, it won't be jacking up the prices on its "mainstream" processors. The news comes from industry outlet Digitimes (opens in new tab), which reports that Intel...
TechRadar
OBS Studio 2022 review
For a free, open source multi-platform software, OBS Studio is a great streaming tool. There are some glitches, and it might feel a bit overwhelming when you get started, but it possesses many tools to help you create great content. You just need to get used to the interface. Pros.
TechRadar
Hands on: Xiaomi 12s Ultra review
The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is a showcase piece that highlights just how far Xiaomi has come as a brand and a smartphone maker. Partnerships with Leica and Harmon Kardon, world-first camera tech, and excellent real-world results make the phone a mighty option. While it's no doubt frustrating that it isn't available in the West, it should ensure photography enthusiasts keep Xiaomi firmly in their sights going into 2023.
TechRadar
Dell XPS 15 vs Dell XPS 17: Dell's best go head to head
When it comes to productivity powerhouses, the Dell XPS 15 vs Dell XPS 17 is a debate any serious shopper is going to have. Both provide incredible performance and value for the money, offering excellent hardware, outstanding design, and even fantastic battery life. But there are some key differences between...
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here, and it looks to be another sleek, compact foldable from the undisputed master of the format. Even at this early stage, however, there are questions over whether it’s perhaps a little too similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Has Samsung made any meaningful improvements? Should you buy the latest model, or shop around for a good deal on the older one?
Nvidia offers sneak peek at Grace CPU Superchip, its 144-core monster
Nvidia has offered up new information about its upcoming Grace CPU Superchip, a monster 144-core server processor built to accelerate AI and HPC workloads. Ahead of its presentation at Hot Chips 34, the company revealed the processor is manufactured on a specialized version of TSMC’s 4nm process node that’s tuned for the specific characteristics of its products.
TechRadar
7 things the rumored Canon EOS R100 needs to beat the Nikon Z30
The new Nikon Z30 vlogging camera has only just landed and we're already hearing rumors that Canon's preparing to launch its own rival, possibly called the Canon EOS R100. Our Nikon Z30 review found that camera to be a charming effort with a great price tag and a few weakness. Which got us thinking – what features would the rumored EOS R100 need to beat the Z30 at its vlogging game?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be almost identical to the S22 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was in some ways a big upgrade on the S21 Ultra, offering a new design and an S Pen slot, among other changes, but by the sounds of things the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be more just a tiny tweak on the current model.
TechRadar
Tower of Fantasy vs Saints Row: which does character customization better?
Tower of Fantasy and Saints Row are two starkly different experiences. One’s a free-to-play game with a sci-fi anime aesthetic and MMO elements. The other’s a full price, crime-riddled reboot of a beloved open-world series. Though worlds apart, it’s curious that both games – launching within a month...
I used a brilliant VR headset that Meta will never release
At Siggraph 2022 – a tech event where researchers can show off their latest projects – I had the opportunity to try out a prototype VR headset that Meta will never release to the public. This isn’t the first time Meta has showcased its prototype headsets. Back in...
TechRadar
Spider-Man Remastered makes me glad I got a Steam Deck instead of a PS5
What a world we live in. While Microsoft putting its Xbox games on PC is now the new normal, Sony has also been bringing some of its biggest PlayStation games to PC as well. While we’ve had to wait a bit longer for Sony games to appear on PC, it has usually been worth it, as so far modern PlayStation PC ports have come with improved visuals and PC-exclusive features, such as support for ultrawide monitors, and Nvidia DLSS upscaling, amongst others, often putting Microsoft’s efforts to shame.
LibreOffice update might make you consider abandoning Microsoft 365 for good
A new version of free office software suite LibreOffice has been released, bringing with it extended compatibility with Microsoft Office file types. In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the update, the maker of the open source software bundle explained why it has been so difficult historically to build in Office compatibility.
Huawei has found a spiteful way to steal the iPhone 14's 'best camera phone' crown
While the iPhone 14 might be the biggest new phone coming out very soon, it might not be the best; we've just heard that the Huawei Mate 50 is set to debut literally the day before Apple's newest. This comes from Huawei itself, which has confirmed the news via Chinese...
PSVR 2 finally has a release window, and VR fans will be pleased
PSVR 2, the next iteration of PlayStation’s VR headset, will release in the first few months of next year. Sony announced that PlayStation VR 2 will release in “early 2023” in a post on Twitter (opens in new tab). Although no specific date was mentioned, that release window likely spans the first three months of next year.
TechRadar
The Google Pixel 6a is now just $299 at Best Buy – an absolute steal
The Google Pixel 6a is just $299 (opens in new tab) with an eligible carrier activation this week at Best Buy. That's not only a massive saving of $150, but it's the lowest non-trade-in price we've seen yet on this excellent mid-range Android flagship. Today's deal at Best Buy addresses...
TechRadar
iPhone 14 fatigue: why the new iPhone isn't 2022’s most exciting handset
If you follow tech – or the news in general – you'll probably know that the iPhone 14 is on its way very soon. Apple's next smartphone is expected to launch in September, and it'll likely be one of the most talked-about phones of the year... but it's certainly not the most exciting.
