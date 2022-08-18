Read full article on original website
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
James Cameron's 'Avatar' Returns to Theatres in 4K Next Month
13 years after the global phenomenon that took the world by storm, James Cameron's Avatar returns to theaters next month and is coming back in a way never seen before with stunning 4K dynamic range for a limited time only starting September 23. The announcement comes shortly after the film's removal from Disney+ earlier this month.
The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far
The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole. This reflection and...
'Me Time' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Buddy Comedy
Comedy as a film genre has existed for as long as the narrative, and visual structure. In Greek tragedies, there is always catharsis during the climax of the story but even with that, the element of comic relief is very much present in form of one-liners or certain characters. In the contemporary story structure of films, comedy is considered a genre on its own, however, even then there is another sub-genre associated with it such as romantic comedy, action comedy, adventure comedy, etc.
'Punisher: War Zone' Gets a Killer 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Release In October
Lionsgate’s Punisher: War Zone film will receive a 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Steelbook release on October 18. The collection arrives with extra features that will explore different behind-the-scenes filmmaking processes, such as training, weapons, and overall commentary for the bloody film version of Marvel's deadliest anti-hero. While...
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
As A Former Disney World Employee Who Knows The Parks Inside And Out, Here's Your Ultimate Ride Guide For Magic Kingdom
"While this ride sounds amazing on paper, it just doesn't cut it. Yes, it is very pretty to look at; however, it's really NOT that much different from its older counterpart that many people love even more."
'DC League of Super-Pets' Crosses $130 Million at the Global Box Office
DC League of Super-Pets continues to soar high at the box office with the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starring animated film pulling in an estimated $6 million this weekend, raising the worldwide cumulative earnings to a strong $130.4 million. The film, now in its fifth weekend since its July 29...
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August 2022
HBO Max may have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, however, at this current moment, it still stands head and shoulders above the other streamers when it comes to its extensive film library that includes a diverse range of titles from all genres which grows every month. August has been no different, with films from all eras of Hollywood and other corners of the globe being added to the service. Check out some of the highlights below.
Warner Bros. Locked 'Batgirl' Directors Out of Footage After Cancellation News Broke
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed that they were blocked from the project’s servers right before they learned about the cancellation, an action that prevented them from keeping footage from the film. In an interview for SKRIPT, the directors also reiterated how the movie’s quality was not considered for the project's shelving.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
Jennifer Walters Gets Her Superhero Name in New ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a legal comedy starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin. The new trailer hints at the media storm Jennifer will have to face as the public coins her superhero name.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tickets on Sale for 'The More Fun Stuff Version'
Sony is hyping up Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, as the extended version nears its release. Yesterday, the movie saw a new and first poster featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire together along with the likes of Daredevil, Aunt May, Wong, and more unseen characters from the movie. Now, fans are treated with a new teaser that points at some exciting banter between the three Spider-Men as well as Peter Parker (Holland) crawling his High School walls maybe for the amusement of other students.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Disney+ Release Date Announced
If you missed the new adventure from the god of thunder in theaters, or just didn’t feel like going, Disney+ has excellent news for you. The streamer revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a part of this year’s Disney+ Day, so you’ll be able to watch the latest entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as early as September 8. The movie centers around Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarking on a journey of self-discovery that gets interrupted when an intergalactic threat emerges.
'Orphan: First Kill' Gets Blu-ray and DVD Release For Halloween
In case you haven't heard, Orphan: First Kill is exceeding all expectations for a prequel that no one expected would ever exist. Over a decade after the original film Orphan, starring a young Isabelle Fuhrman as the movie's not-so-young antagonist, Esther is back to manipulate the system again, and this time a little more of her murderous background is revealed. Following the film's simultaneous theatrical release and wide streaming release to Paramount+, Orphan: First Kill is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and DVD, as well as digital. Esther is ready to make your home hers.
From 'The Truman Show' to 'Back to the Future': The 10 Best Closing Lines of Dialogue in Movies
The magic of dialogue might be one of the most underappreciated aspects of a movie's screenplay. Good or bad dialogue can go so far as to make or break a film; that power is especially true of opening and closing lines. First impressions matter and last impressions do, too. While...
'The Batman' Universe Seemingly Safe as Matt Reeves Signs Multi-Year Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery
As Deadline reveals, The Batman director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho production company signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. and Warner Television, ensuring the company has the right to pick anything the filmmaker comes up with in the upcoming years. The news comes as Warner Bros. Discovery completely restructures the DC Extended Universe, resulting in multiple projects being canceled.
Latest Round of HBO Max Layoffs Devastates the Non-Scripted Community
David Zaslav’s new management at Warner Bros Discovery promised sweeping changes at the studio and in recent weeks it's come to light exactly how brutal some of those cost-cutting plans are. With the cancellation of straight to HBO Max Batgirl with relatively little explanation, as well as the disappearance of several Warner Bros. properties from their own streaming service and massive layoffs, it has turned into a bloodbath. As the newly merged company reported a second-quarter net loss of $3.4 billion and a decline in revenue, Zaslav has made his intentions clear. While a plethora of shows and movies are being canceled left and right, a new report from Deadline reveals that the non-scripted community is “devastated” as the diverse shows and their cast and crew are soon to suffer.
'To The Moon' Trailer Reveals a Psychological Thriller About Withdrawal [Exclusive]
Today, 1091 shared with Collider the trailer from their upcoming new psychological thriller To The Moon. With some early positive reviews hailing from the movie’s premiere on online film festival Nightstream, the story uses horror elements as a backdrop for addiction and withdrawal themes. The distribution company also revealed to Collider when general audiences can expect to see the movie: It will be available on VOD beginning September 20.
'Merry Little Batman' Holiday Special Cancelled at HBO Max
Merry Little Batman, an upcoming animated holiday special at HBO, is among the many cancellations at HBO Max. However, this is one of several Warner Bros. Animation projects that are currently looking to be acquired by other outlets. The special was originally announced in September 2021 and was planned to...
