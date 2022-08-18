Read full article on original website
Collider
‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ Is the Coen Brothers’ Most Empathetic Movie
While Joel and Ethan Coen have dabbled, both collectively and individually, in film genres that run the gamut from hard-boiled noir (The Man Who Wasn’t There, Miller’s Crossing) to Hollywood satire (the underrated Hail, Caesar!), all the way back around to screwball comedy (Raising Arizona), and even Shakespeare (last year’s The Tragedy of Macbeth from just Joel), the revered fraternal directing duo are known for making a certain aesthetic of film that is undeniably unique to them. In a typical Coen brothers film, a lead character is punished to a great extreme, and often by forces beyond their comprehension. Think of the scribe in the Tinseltown nightmare Barton Fink, who can’t write but a word of his screenplay due to being besieged on all sides by nosy neighbors, overbearing studio heads, and assorted human vultures. Or how about Larry Gopnik, the put-upon protagonist of A Serious Man, who must bear the brunt of his wife’s infidelity and his children’s insolence when he isn't wrestling with issues of a more innately theological nature?
Collider
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Collider
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
Collider
'Me Time' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Buddy Comedy
Comedy as a film genre has existed for as long as the narrative, and visual structure. In Greek tragedies, there is always catharsis during the climax of the story but even with that, the element of comic relief is very much present in form of one-liners or certain characters. In the contemporary story structure of films, comedy is considered a genre on its own, however, even then there is another sub-genre associated with it such as romantic comedy, action comedy, adventure comedy, etc.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August 2022
HBO Max may have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, however, at this current moment, it still stands head and shoulders above the other streamers when it comes to its extensive film library that includes a diverse range of titles from all genres which grows every month. August has been no different, with films from all eras of Hollywood and other corners of the globe being added to the service. Check out some of the highlights below.
'Wild, trippy experiences': Andrew Garfield explains his love for Method acting
'There [have] been a lot of misconceptions about what Method acting is, I think,' Garfield said in a recent interview on the 'WTF With Marc Maron' podcast.
Collider
The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far
The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole. This reflection and...
Collider
The Decade of Epics: The 10 Best Films of the 1950s According to IMDb
The 1950s were an interesting time for movies. Audiences started to clamor for more complex antihero characters. With the rise of television, movie industries worldwide tried to bring people back to theaters with expensive epics and attractive gimmicks. This decade saw countless technological advancements and new narrative conventions. It had...
Collider
James Cameron's 'Avatar' Returns to Theatres in 4K Next Month
13 years after the global phenomenon that took the world by storm, James Cameron's Avatar returns to theaters next month and is coming back in a way never seen before with stunning 4K dynamic range for a limited time only starting September 23. The announcement comes shortly after the film's removal from Disney+ earlier this month.
Collider
'Stranger Things': Hawkins' Most Underrated Citizens, Ranked
From 1983 to 1986, Stranger Things highlights music and movies of the time period, boosting the pop culture appeal. To humanize the nostalgia, there are the faces populating Hawkins. Bob Newby (Sean Astin) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) get a good chunk of screen time and much praise, but side characters are just as important. Those who die can heavily affect the main ensemble. Those who survive can go on living comfortably mundane lives, without knowing of the danger surrounding them.
Collider
Jennifer Walters Gets Her Superhero Name in New ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Episode 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a legal comedy starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin. The new trailer hints at the media storm Jennifer will have to face as the public coins her superhero name.
Collider
Warner Bros. Locked 'Batgirl' Directors Out of Footage After Cancellation News Broke
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed that they were blocked from the project’s servers right before they learned about the cancellation, an action that prevented them from keeping footage from the film. In an interview for SKRIPT, the directors also reiterated how the movie’s quality was not considered for the project's shelving.
Collider
Kevin Costner’s Western Film ‘Horizon’ Adds Luke Wilson
Kevin Costner's newest passion project grows larger as Horizon, an upcoming epic western film, has added Luke Wilson to its large cast, according to a report from Deadline. No further details of Wilson's role were given concerning the project that will be produced through Warner Bros and New Line Cinema.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
Collider
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Screening of ‘Moonage Daydream’ and Q&A
If you’re a fan of David Bowie, director Brett Morgen, free movies before they’re in theaters, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Monday, August 29th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with Landmark Theaters in Westwood and Neon for a free early screening of Moonage Daydream before it’s released in theaters around the country on September 16th.
Collider
'Merry Little Batman' Holiday Special Cancelled at HBO Max
Merry Little Batman, an upcoming animated holiday special at HBO, is among the many cancellations at HBO Max. However, this is one of several Warner Bros. Animation projects that are currently looking to be acquired by other outlets. The special was originally announced in September 2021 and was planned to...
Collider
'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tickets on Sale for 'The More Fun Stuff Version'
Sony is hyping up Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, as the extended version nears its release. Yesterday, the movie saw a new and first poster featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire together along with the likes of Daredevil, Aunt May, Wong, and more unseen characters from the movie. Now, fans are treated with a new teaser that points at some exciting banter between the three Spider-Men as well as Peter Parker (Holland) crawling his High School walls maybe for the amusement of other students.
Collider
'Never Have I Ever': Why Paxton Should Be Devi's Endgame
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Never Have I Ever.After two seasons' worth of love triangle build-up, our trio's down to two, as Season 3 of Never Have I Ever finally sees Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) become Sherman Oaks High School's most swoon-worthy new couple: Daxton. They are official, holding hands down the halls in slow motion like Devi always dreamed of, conjuring drink-spits, gasps of shock, and plenty of mouths agape... only the reality doesn't quite live up to the scenario she had been imagining up until now, her childish behavior and overwhelming insecurities weighing the couple down until a romantic relationship is untenable.
Collider
New 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Sees Galadriel Form Her Fellowship
Prime Video has released a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving us a new look at the much anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series. The new trailer, a nearly three-minute plunge into the epic action of the upcoming series, comes just ahead of the series premiere on September 2, 2022.
Collider
Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union Star in 'The Inspection' Trailer
A24 has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming drama film The Inspection, which is based on the true events of writer-director Elegance Bratton. The Inspection stars Emmy and Tony Awards nominee Jeremy Pope who plays Ellis French, a gay Black man that is rejected by his mother, played by Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane, Cheaper by the Dozen remake), and finds himself facing an uncertain future. In the face of the rejection from the mother he desperately wants the approval of, he decides to join the Marines and fight to succeed in a system that is not only physically demanding but also harbors deep prejudices against him. It is through these hardships and a fostered camaraderie that he finds a sense of belonging that helps him discover who he is and forever shapes his life and future.
