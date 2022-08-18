ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Task force announces State Water Plan public meetings

Task force announces State Water Plan public meetings. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host three public meetings to discuss the state’s ongoing efforts to update the State Water Plan. The hybrid (in-person and virtual) meetings will occur Aug. 24, 25 and 29. The State Water Plan...
ILLINOIS STATE
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
WISCONSIN STATE
Illinois Tollway and State Police host kids ID and Safety Seat event in Oak Lawn

Illinois Tollway and State Police host kids ID and Safety Seat event in Oak Lawn. The event is a part of Operation Kid 2022 and is August 27 at Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn. Continuing Operation Kid 2022, the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15 are hosting a Kids Identification and Safety Seat (K.I.S.S.) event on Saturday, August 27, at the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn.
OAK LAWN, IL
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee

A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone […] The post Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Leave it to Evers: Tony turns his felon appointee loose

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has decided it may not be in his re-election campaign’s best interest to appoint a convicted felon — now awaiting trial on five additional charges — to the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission. Once again, absentee Evers is caught in a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon

Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois

I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say

The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
IOWA STATE
Second taxpayer refund begins hitting bank accounts

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The second round of refunds is already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in “late August.” Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during the special session. The payments were the […]
INDIANA STATE
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE

