BET
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes Leads By 7 Points Over Sen. Ron Johnson In Poll
According to a new Marquette University Law School Poll, Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Mandela Barnes is leading by seven points in his race against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, the current incumbent. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Barnes garnered 51 percent support while Johnson, who is running for...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Task force announces State Water Plan public meetings
Task force announces State Water Plan public meetings. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host three public meetings to discuss the state’s ongoing efforts to update the State Water Plan. The hybrid (in-person and virtual) meetings will occur Aug. 24, 25 and 29. The State Water Plan...
wtaq.com
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
‘Never in a Million Years’: Arizona Republicans Grapple with the Rising Fringe
Mainstream Republicans once laughed at Mark Finchem. Now the 2020 election denier and his Trumpist allies are close to taking power.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois Tollway and State Police host kids ID and Safety Seat event in Oak Lawn
Illinois Tollway and State Police host kids ID and Safety Seat event in Oak Lawn. The event is a part of Operation Kid 2022 and is August 27 at Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn. Continuing Operation Kid 2022, the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police District 15 are hosting a Kids Identification and Safety Seat (K.I.S.S.) event on Saturday, August 27, at the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn.
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone […] The post Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony turns his felon appointee loose
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has decided it may not be in his re-election campaign’s best interest to appoint a convicted felon — now awaiting trial on five additional charges — to the Governor’s Juvenile Justice Commission. Once again, absentee Evers is caught in a...
Governor Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, in 2018, the legislature passed and Governor Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when the baby’s heartbeat can first be detected. A Polk County district court judge enjoined that law, prohibiting Iowa officials from enforcing it, based...
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of banning teachers from displaying pride flag and listing preferred pronouns
A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
Good Chance Northern Lights Visible Over Missouri & Illinois
I'm always hesitant to share forecasts for the northern lights being visible over our area, because it rarely happens. However, based on a new forecast, it appears there is a very good chance you'll be able to see the aurora borealis over northern parts of Missouri and over half of Illinois late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say
The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer wants Lake to stop elections rhetoric, pivot to policy
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she wants Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to stop her elections rhetoric and start focusing on policy issues ahead of November’s general election. “I want her to pivot, and I want her to move in the direction of policy....
Second taxpayer refund begins hitting bank accounts
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s turning out to be a big week for Indiana’s Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The second round of refunds is already hitting bank accounts for some Hoosiers after the Indiana Department of Revenue said the payments would begin in “late August.” Lawmakers approved the $200 refunds during the special session. The payments were the […]
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
NBC News
'Trump owns him': Governor's race in battleground Wisconsin opens with gloves off
MADISON, Wis. — With the matchup set in Wisconsin’s election for governor, the two main competitors immediately began honing their attacks on each other Wednesday, commencing a three-month sprint to November with mudslinging in what promises to be one of the most consequential races in the country. Just...
