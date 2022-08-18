ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Aug. 20

Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Aug. 19, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

More Cortland DPW projects this Monday

The City of Cortland Department of Public Works (DPW) announced some paving projects for this upcoming Monday. City DPW will place a top course of asphalt on Broadway Avenue (Tompkins Street to Pashley Avenue) first, then paving on Lincoln and Maple Avenue (Woodruff Street to Homer Avenue) will proceed. Project...
CORTLAND, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

AAA Official: Gas prices in North Country area are among the highest

UTICA, NY- Gas prices are still steadily declining, but folks at the gas pump are certainly paying more to fill up than they ever have before. Here in the North Country, gas prices still remain among the highest there is, while nearby cities and regions are enjoying significantly lower prices. For example, Gulf Gas Station in North Syracuse, NY had a price of $3.99 as of this report, but Sunoco in Lowville, NY had a price 60-cents higher at $4.59, according to Gas Buddy.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Rabies Alert in Chenango County

The Chenango County health department is advising residents to stay away from wildlife and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Officials warn rabies has been identified in local wildlife and any wild animal acting strangely near residential areas should be considered dangerous. In a news release issued August 18 by...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Fire Department respond to vehicle/structure collision

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On August 20, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center that a motor vehicle had struck a building on 401 Butternut Street and multiple people could be injured. Firefighters from Station 2 arrived to find a damaged SUV in the street...
SYRACUSE, NY

