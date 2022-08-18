UTICA, NY- Gas prices are still steadily declining, but folks at the gas pump are certainly paying more to fill up than they ever have before. Here in the North Country, gas prices still remain among the highest there is, while nearby cities and regions are enjoying significantly lower prices. For example, Gulf Gas Station in North Syracuse, NY had a price of $3.99 as of this report, but Sunoco in Lowville, NY had a price 60-cents higher at $4.59, according to Gas Buddy.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO