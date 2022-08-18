Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Aug. 20
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department noted as of Aug. 19, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low.
whcuradio.com
Price skyrockets for green facilities project in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The price to reduce greenhouse gasses is ballooning. Phase one of the Green Facilities Capital Project in Tompkins County was approved last year for $7.3 million. The cost has now nearly doubled. County Administrator Lisa Holmes says the project is crucial to finish. On Thursday,...
$825K home in Manlius: See 170 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market has yet to experience a significant lull and continues to be competitive this summer. 170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath waterfront contemporary home in the Town...
cortlandvoice.com
More Cortland DPW projects this Monday
The City of Cortland Department of Public Works (DPW) announced some paving projects for this upcoming Monday. City DPW will place a top course of asphalt on Broadway Avenue (Tompkins Street to Pashley Avenue) first, then paving on Lincoln and Maple Avenue (Woodruff Street to Homer Avenue) will proceed. Project...
Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold to Habitat for Humanity
ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing.
Mohawk fire snuffs blazing farm equipment
Firefighters from the town of Mohawk posted dramatic photos of farm equipment on fire
cnycentral.com
Storm damage and heavy rainfall for some towns and villages in CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday was a very active weather day for parts of central New York. The day started out as our forecast called for with some showers, downpours and even some rumbles of thunder that woke up many people. The rain was off and on from about 8:00 AM through...
wxhc.com
PorchFest Cortland Tomorrow; See The Line Up
PorchFest Cortland is tomorrow From Noon to 5 pm Van Hoesen Street.
localsyr.com
The ‘udderly’ famous milk bar opens in four days and a fan favorite is back!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The famous milk bar tap is returning to the New York State Fair, and this information will surely leave readers in a good mood. Keeping with tradition, fairgoers can stop on over to the Dairy Products Building, located on the corner of Onondaga Ave. and Niagara St., to receive a $0.25 cup of milk.
Hail, 60 mph winds on the way to north Onondaga County in severe thunderstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are headed to the northern portion of Onondaga County, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Onondaga County lasting until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At...
flackbroadcasting.com
AAA Official: Gas prices in North Country area are among the highest
UTICA, NY- Gas prices are still steadily declining, but folks at the gas pump are certainly paying more to fill up than they ever have before. Here in the North Country, gas prices still remain among the highest there is, while nearby cities and regions are enjoying significantly lower prices. For example, Gulf Gas Station in North Syracuse, NY had a price of $3.99 as of this report, but Sunoco in Lowville, NY had a price 60-cents higher at $4.59, according to Gas Buddy.
whcuradio.com
Man rescued from gorge in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A “college-aged” man was transported to a trauma center early this morning in Ithaca. Tompkins County 911 received a call just after 1:30 am that a man had fallen into Cascadilla Gorge. The Ithaca Fire Department, Bangs Ambulance, Cornell Police, Cornell EMS, Cornell Environmental Health and Safety, and the Ithaca Police Department all responded. The victim was located, assessed, secured and lifted in a basket out of the gorge behind Cornell’s Cascadilla Hall. He was taken by ambulance to receive care. Ithaca Police say the man is expected to survive and the fall appears to be accidental at this time.
Rabies Alert in Chenango County
The Chenango County health department is advising residents to stay away from wildlife and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Officials warn rabies has been identified in local wildlife and any wild animal acting strangely near residential areas should be considered dangerous. In a news release issued August 18 by...
Restaurant inspections: Flies, ‘slime mold’ cause failures; 54 satisfactory; 3 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from July 31 to Aug. 6:
One of Largest Sports Complexes of Its Kind Coming to Central New York
One of the largest complexes of its kind is coming to Central New York. A brand-new 65,000-square-foot community center, among the largest in the Northeast, is being built on the Oneida Indian Nation. Located on Oneida Indian Nation lands in the new Oneida Neighborhoods, the community center is the latest...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Fire Department respond to vehicle/structure collision
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On August 20, at approximately 10:09 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the 911 Center that a motor vehicle had struck a building on 401 Butternut Street and multiple people could be injured. Firefighters from Station 2 arrived to find a damaged SUV in the street...
Madison County GOP launches write-in against its own judge candidate after overdose incident
Madison County Republicans are backing Rhonda Youngs in a highly unusual write-in campaign for a county judge seat, rescinding their endorsement of a local prosecutor whose house was the site of an overdose incident last month. The name of the assistant district attorney, Bradley Moses, will remain on the ballot...
Interstate 81 exits for Destiny, Hiawatha, Bear Street to close today
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Interstate 81 south exits for Hiawatha Street, Bear Street and Destiny USA will close for repairs Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation. Exits 22, 23A and 23B closed at 6 a.m. Sunday and are expected to reopen in the evening, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
Eagle Scout refurbishes Village of Greene eyesore
The village of Greene has been dealing with an eye-sore for decades, that is, until a local eagle scout said enough is enough.
