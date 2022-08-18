ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Addams doesn't play nice in Netflix's first 'Wednesday' trailer

Some might say Wednesday Addams doesn’t play well with others.

Judging from this footage? They'd be right.

Netflix has premiered the first full trailer for its forthcoming series “Wednesday," with the titular character being the daughter of the Addams Family and the focus of the upcoming show. This first footage shows the young Addams not exactly getting along at her current school.

She’s been to eight schools in five years and then once again gets expelled for exacting revenge on the boy’s water polo team for bullying her brother, Pugsley. Just swiping the team’s clothes simply wouldn’t be enough so Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) tosses two bags of piranhas into the pool during practice, to bloody results.

Being expelled from another “normal” school leading Wednesday’s parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzman), to whisk her away to a school that may be more able to offer the environment and education suited to her sensibilities.

That institution would be the curious Nevermore Academy, run by Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) where classes are seen to be had on deadly sword play and wild creatures.

“Wednesday” was created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough (both “Smallville”) and Tim Burton will direct four of the eight episodes.

Netflix will stream “Wednesday” this fall.

