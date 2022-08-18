Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Meyers Starts Taking $500 Deposits For Manx 2.0 Electric Buggy
Last week, the Meyers Manx made a spectacular comeback in modernized, all-electric form at the Monterey Car Week. Mind you, the Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric comes from the same company that brought us the original Volkswagen Beetle-based Manx, and it's actually only its second product after the first-generation Manx. After...
insideevs.com
Hyper’s E-Ride FS Electric Bike Offers Low-Cost All-Terrain Fun
How far can $600 take you when it comes to e-bikes nowadays? Well, surprisingly, pretty darn far. As technology surrounding powertrains and batteries has advanced over the years, the retail price of e-bikes continues to drop. The fact that manufacturers are focusing on tapping the entry-level market helps a big deal, too, and these days, entry-level e-bikes costing no more than $1,000 are a dime a dozen.
insideevs.com
Bentley Previews Design Language Of Its EVs With W12-Powered Batur
Bentley has made it clear that its future is electric, and the Volkswagen Group-owned brand aims to go all-electric by 2030. That obviously can't be done overnight, but the first step is very important and Bentley was expected to take it in 2025 when the launch of its first-ever EV was scheduled. However, VW Group's CARIAD software division delayed the release of several Audi and Porsche EVs, as well as the Bentley EV, with the latter being pushed back one year to 2026.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Top Speed Test Proves That It’s No Slouch
Harley-Davidson reshaped its popular sportster lineup last year with the introduction of the flat-track-inspired Sportster S. Not just that, the American bikemaker equipped it with the new Revolution Max 1250 engine instead of the common Milwaukee 114 mill. Though a cruiser, Harley was marketing the Sportster S as a…well, sporty motorcycle and for a brand specializing in cruisers, this was a bold claim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Watch This Homemade E-Bike Drag Race A Ford Mustang GT
Electric bicycles are really cool and can be really fast, especially when modified for the purpose of speed. Indeed, most e-bikes must conform to rules and regulations out of the factory. However, at present, there's little stopping backyard mechanics and adrenaline junkies from juicing up their e-bikes and scooters to be capable of mind-boggling acceleration and speed.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This $5,000 Chinese electric car feels like a scaled up Hot Wheels car
At a time when cars seem to be getting bigger and bigger, perhaps we all need to take a step back. I think it’s time to re-evaluate just what cars need to be, how much car is really necessary to move us around. It sounds like China agrees with me, at least judging by the looks of Alibaba’s latest awesome electric car.
Moment ‘idiot’ driver starts tug-of-war with tow truck and totals his vehicle – everybody’s pointing out the same thing
A bystander has captured the moment a truck driver attempted to escape a repo tow truck. We see a 12th-generation Ford F-150’s hooked up to a light-duty tow truck. This video’s towing configuration shows the pickup’s rear lifted and front wheels on the ground. The Ford F-150’s...
Can You Unlock a Car Door With a Tennis Ball?
Have you ever heard of the hack in which you can supposedly unlock a car door with a tennis ball? Read more to find out if this claim is a fact or a myth. The post Can You Unlock a Car Door With a Tennis Ball? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Road & Track
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
insideevs.com
Must-See Video: Tesla Model 3 Destroyed In A Massive Hailstorm
Here is a story of a Tesla Model 3, which unluckily encountered a massive hailstorm in Alberta, Canada, and was completely destroyed. It happened on August 1, 2022 when Russ Osborne was driving his Model 3 northbound on the Queen Elizabeth II highway South of Red Deer. He, and over 70 other vehicles, were caught by a massive hailstorm without any shelter in sight.
insideevs.com
Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Open Car, Access Data
A Tesla owner has implanted two scannable chips into his hand in order to store cryptocurrencies and data. The chips also function as a key to his home and as a way of accessing his medical card. One of the chips also unlocks his Tesla Model 3. 39-year-old Brandon Dalaly stated that he did not use anesthesia to numb the pain and that his first chip was a lot smaller than his second:
insideevs.com
Watch This Guy Electrify His Bike To Tow A DIY Camper Trailer
Thanks to the influx of a multitude of e-bike conversion kits, a vast majority of which are cheap and made in China, hundreds, if not thousands of old bicycles are being saved from the scrappers. Unsurprisingly, a brand new e-bike, even one that’s built to fit a budget, will still be out of the budget for a wide range of consumers. This is where e-bike conversions come in handy—transform your old bike into an e-bike for a fraction of the cost.
insideevs.com
Tesla Giga Texas Achieves Production Rate Of 1,000 Model Y/Week
Tesla has just achieved another production-related milestone - this time at the Giga Texas plant, which is ramping-up production of the Model Y. According to Whole Mars Catalog (via Drive Tesla), the plant reached a production rate of 1,000 cars per week - a level achieved by the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in June.
insideevs.com
Why You Should And Shouldn't Buy The Hyundai Ioniq 5
Almost every single car has notable positive and negative attributes. EVs are no different in that regard. Therefore, we assembled a series of articles focused on the positive and negative aspects of many popular EVs sold in the U.S. In recent years, sister companies Hyundai and Kia have been making...
torquenews.com
New Harbor Freight Impact Wrench Torque Test Will Change Your Mind About Harbor Freight Tools
Here’s a must-watch impact wrench performance test that pits comparable models of Harbor Freight against Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools that reveals some surprising results that just might change your mind the next time you shop for an impact wrench. Why You Need an Impact Wrench. One of the...
yankodesign.com
Spine-like floating platform harnesses water wave energy
As the world continues to consume vast amounts of energy, there are good people out there who are also trying to find more sustainable ways of harnessing energy and using them for our various needs. The ideal way is of course to use natural resources without necessarily depleting them and to also use materials and methods that have lesser carbon footprint than the ones that nuclear and fossil energy use. We’ve seen renewable sources like wind, solar, geothermal, and hydropower and we continue to see more alternatives being created.
America's First Rimac Nevera Is Utterly Stunning
After a lengthy and rigorous development program, Rimac has finally started delivering the 1,914-horsepower Nevera supercar to excited customers. Company CEO and namesake Mate Rimac recently took us on a video tour of the production facility, proudly showing us car #000, a Callisto Green Nevera that will remain with the company as a demonstrator and marketing tool.
insideevs.com
Tesla's 4680 Structural Battery Pack Teardown: Pack Fully Disassembled
Munro Live's teardown of the Made-in-Texas (MIT) Tesla Model Y's structural battery pack with 4680-type cylindrical cells is coming to an end, which prompted Cory Steuben and Sandy Munro to put out a summary. As we can see, most of the cells have been extracted using a dry ice blaster...
insideevs.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Now Being Used By FBI
A Ford Mustang Mach-E was recently spotted in full FBI livery. The photo was shared on Reddit by user u/skyflyer8, who uploaded it onto r/electricvehicles. Although Ford's electric crossover is currently being used by a number of police departments throughout the US, this is the first time an FBI Mach-E has been seen. It's also seemingly the first time the bureau has ever had an electric car in active service.
Comments / 0