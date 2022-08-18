ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Would you look at that, it's already almost August! That means it's just over a month and a half until the Detroit Auto Show returns for the first time since 2019, and it will have a very big special guest. Automotive News reports from industry insiders that the next-gen Ford Mustang will make its global debut at the resurrected Detroit show, meaning we don't have long to wait at all.
DETROIT, MI
MarketRealist

Who Owns Ford Motor Company? It’s Complicated

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) is the second-largest U.S.-based automaker. It was founded in 1903 by Henry Ford. The company is credited with revolutionizing the automotive industry. Who owns Ford Motor Company now?. Article continues below advertisement. When Ford was incorporated in 1903, it had 12 investors and 1,000 shares. The...
BUSINESS
State
Michigan State
MotorTrend Magazine

Meet the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT: an EV That'll Kick a Hellcat's Ass

Muscle car aficionados take heart: the future of electric cars from Dodge is mean, menacing, and loud. Proof: The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept which teases the production electric muscle car coming in 2024 amid promises it will beat all the performance metrics Dodge has laid down to date. Yes,...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is a Mustang Cobra?

The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA

This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Looks Badass in Retro Colors

The Dodge Charger Daytona EV has people talking. The look. The sound—for better or worse. The transmission. The entire idea of an electric muscle car. Dodge has had a good thing going with the internal combustion Charger and Challenger, and the mix of nostalgic touches and modern amenities is taken to the next level in the Daytona—which we think is pretty close to the eventual production model. If there's one thing about the concept's appearance that gives us pause, though, it's the color. Greys of Thunder—clever name, and undoubtedly it'd look good on the car in production and match customer preferences mainly for tones rather than colors—but it just doesn't pop.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Forgotten 1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe Pulled From the Weeds

Although "barn find" is still a popular buzzword in the hot rod world, you'll find that it is much more common to find an old car in a field or backyard. The unfortunate side of a field find or backyard discovery is that the car is typically not preserved as nicely as the ones that are stashed away under a roof. Such is the case with this forgotten fat fender Ford that was recently pulled out of the weeds.
TENNESSEE STATE
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Faces Problem With Bronco

The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
CARS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
Top Speed

The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class

The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS

