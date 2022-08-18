ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Wisconsin Teen Wins National 'Best Mullet' Contest

Check out this ‘do. Cayden Kershaw from Wausau, Wisconsin, is the best mullet winner in the “USA Mullet Championships“ teen division. According to WSAW, he beat out teens from all over the nation. Cayden says it took about three years to grow out his locks. As expected, Cayden’s “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyle gets him lots of attention. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
WAUSAU, WI
Dr. Seuss’ House With ‘Cat in the Hat’ Door Selling in California for $19 Million

A house in LaJolla, California, once home to Theodore Giesel, best known as Dr. Seuss, is up for sale. The "Cat in the Hat" author purchased the home in 1947 and spent hours overlooking the Pacific Ocean from his office while dreaming up his beloved characters. Since Dr. Seuss was all about educating young minds, and the proceeds from the sale of his house will go towards education. The University of California San Diego, home to the Geisel Library, will be the beneficiary of this sale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Body Cam Shows Florida Deputy Pulling Gun on Pregnant Woman During Traffic Stop

A Florida deputy has resigned after bodycam footage captured him pulling a gun on a pregnant driver during a traffic stop. Pregnant woman Ebony Washington was driving with her kids when she was ordered to pull over on a dark road by Deputy Sheriff Jason DeSue for speeding. He started to become angry when she did not pull over right away. Once she pulled into a parking lot, DeSue exited his patrol car and pulled his gun out. His boss says Officer DeSue was clearly in the wrong.
FLORIDA STATE

