A house in LaJolla, California, once home to Theodore Giesel, best known as Dr. Seuss, is up for sale. The "Cat in the Hat" author purchased the home in 1947 and spent hours overlooking the Pacific Ocean from his office while dreaming up his beloved characters. Since Dr. Seuss was all about educating young minds, and the proceeds from the sale of his house will go towards education. The University of California San Diego, home to the Geisel Library, will be the beneficiary of this sale.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO