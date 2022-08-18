Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
NBC Sports
Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received
The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
NBC Sports
Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility
Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Dana White’s story fuels speculation that Derek Carr was Tom Brady’s unnamed “motherf–ker”
The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
NBC Sports
Panthers name Baker Mayfield Week 1 starter vs. Browns
The Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback job belongs to Baker Mayfield. Head coach Matt Rhule made the decision official on Monday, saying Mayfield is slated to be under center when the Panthers face his former team, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1. “When we started this process, we were looking...
NBC Sports
Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
NBC Sports
How Ryans is using ex-49er K'Waun Williams to teach Womack
Veteran cornerback K’Waun Williams no longer is in the 49ers’ locker room, but his presence is still being felt. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is using film of Williams, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos during the offseason, to teach his current crop of young cornerbacks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
NBC Sports
Jordan Poyer won’t return to practice for Bills this week
Bills safety Jordan Poyer isn’t ready to return to practice yet. Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Monday that Poyer’s injured elbow is making progress, but that it won’t improve to the point that he’ll be back on the field this week. That rules out any chance that he will play in the preseason.
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett apologizes for Broncos’ play in Buffalo
The Broncos didn’t play most of their starters in Buffalo, and it was ugly. The Bills, who played starting quarterback Josh Allen for a series, totaled 510 yards and scored touchdowns on their first six possessions on their way to a 42-15 victory over the Broncos. It was not...
NBC Sports
Could Sermon be left off 49ers' final 53-man roster?
Running back Trey Sermon had a difficult time earning a role in the 49ers’ offense as a rookie. And the competition has gotten only stronger this year. The 49ers have a good group of running backs, including Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr., the team’s leading rushers for the past two seasons.
NBC Sports
Bengals announce Jessie Bates signed his franchise tender
Safety Jessie Bates returned to the Bengals facility on Tuesday morning and he officially signed on for another year with the team a short time later. The Bengals announced that Bates has signed his franchise tender. He is now guaranteed $12.91 million for the 2022 season. Bates did not take...
NBC Sports
Dolphins’ seventh-round rookie QB Skylar Thompson continues to impress
Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson arrived at training camp knowing he had an uphill battle to make the roster: Tua Tagovailoa is the starter, and Teddy Bridgewater has the No. 2 job, and Thompson will have to perform well to convince the Dolphins to keep three quarterbacks. Thompson is doing...
NBC Sports
Chase Young placed on PUP, will miss minimum of four games
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders will be without one of their best defensive players for at least the first four games of the 2022 season. Pass rusher Chase Young was moved to the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday, the team announced. Young is recovering from a torn ACL, one he suffered during Washington's Week 10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith: We’re going to be hard on Desmond Ridder because he can take the coaching
The Falcons had quarterback Marcus Mariota start Monday’s preseason matchup with the Jets, but rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder wasn’t far behind him. Ridder, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, came in for the first drive of the second quarter and played through the first drive of the third quarter. He finished his night 10-of-13 for 143 yards.
Comments / 2