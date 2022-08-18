The earliest edge rusher Chase Young will play in the 2022 season is the Commanders’ Week Five matchup against the Titans. Washington announced on Tuesday that Young, who is recovering from tearing his ACL midway through the 2021 season, has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. With a change in this year’s rules, Young is now ineligible to play for the first four games of the season instead of six.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO