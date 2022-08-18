Check out newly-refurbished Hayward middle school

HAYWARD ( KRON ) – It’s the first day of school across Hayward Unified School District and a lot of students are walking into newly-renovated classrooms and schools.

More than a dozen schools have been upgraded and renovated across the district.

One school being refurbished is Winton Middle School, where crews have spent the summer fixing things up. When students walk in, they see a new performing arts space as well as fresh paint and landscaping.

The district’s youngest kids are going to be entering brand new buildings because the district is going to be adding six new preschools this year.

The district has built three modern steam buildings at its high schools, giving students science labs, marker spaces and breakout rooms.

Aside from construction, the district is expanding its youth-enrichment programs at all its elementary school sites.

This will provided before school, and as part of after-school and summer school programs for kids from kindergarten through 6th Grade.

The district is also launching a three-year literacy plan, which will include more inclusive content, representing the diverse identities of the school district.

Last year, the district broke ground on a $47 million performing arts center at Mt. Eden High School. The building is still under construction, and is expected to be done by April 2023.

