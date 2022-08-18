ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

SEEN HIM? Man opens fire in fight over $30K debt at Brooklyn gambling spot

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4SZ5_0hMGYaFE00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released video Thursday of a man who they say shot at another man during a dispute over a $30,000 debt at a gambling spot in Brooklyn.

The altercation happened around 6:20 p.m. Monday inside a business at Eighth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue in Dyker Heights. Police said it’s a known location for gambling.

The suspect began arguing with a 52-year-old victim over a $30,000 debt, leading to a physical fight between the two men.

At some point, the suspect took out a handgun and fired one shot at the victim but missed him, police said.

The victim suffered a minor laceration to his hand and refused medical attention.

The suspect fled the business and was last seen heading northbound on Eighth Avenue, according to police, who said he is “known as” Michael Zheng.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds.  Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested

On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Dm#Eighth Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy