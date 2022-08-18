SEEN HIM? Man opens fire in fight over $30K debt at Brooklyn gambling spot

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released video Thursday of a man who they say shot at another man during a dispute over a $30,000 debt at a gambling spot in Brooklyn.

The altercation happened around 6:20 p.m. Monday inside a business at Eighth Avenue and Bay Ridge Avenue in Dyker Heights. Police said it’s a known location for gambling.

The suspect began arguing with a 52-year-old victim over a $30,000 debt, leading to a physical fight between the two men.

At some point, the suspect took out a handgun and fired one shot at the victim but missed him, police said.

The victim suffered a minor laceration to his hand and refused medical attention.

The suspect fled the business and was last seen heading northbound on Eighth Avenue, according to police, who said he is “known as” Michael Zheng.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.