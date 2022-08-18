ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson discipline: 11-game suspension, I-Team confirms

By Peggy Gallek, Talia Naquin, Ed Gallek, Darcie Loreno
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A settlement has been reached between Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the NFL.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirms the agreement is for 11 games and a $5 million fine.

As part of the settlement, Watson may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston.

Two weeks ago, National Football League officials decided to appeal a six-game suspension a disciplinary officer imposed on Watson.

Watson and the NFL players union did not appeal the suspension.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell designated Hon. Peter Harvey to hear the appeal.

Harvey is the former attorney general of New Jersey, served as a federal prosecutor and has “deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault,” the NFL said.

24 women filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massages.  23 of those lawsuits have been settled.

