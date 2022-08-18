ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Interim principal is no stranger to Cleveland Middle

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

Lynn Prescott has been named interim principal of Cleveland Middle School. The Johnston County Board of Education approved the move on Aug. 9. Prescott succeeds Sarah Reynolds, the new principal of Corinth Holders High School. Prescott earned her master’s degree in school administration from Campbell University in 2012. She has been in school administration since 2009, most recently as the […]

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
