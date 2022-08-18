Read full article on original website
City View ISD board member resigns
City View ISD board member resigns on August 22, 2022.
Lawton Public School offers Comanche Nation language class
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Preserving an indigenous language is the goal of a partnership between Comanche Nation and Lawton Public Schools. Starting this year Lawton Public Schools is now offering their high school students the option to learn the Comanche Nation language, both Comanche Nation and LPS is excited about this new opportunity.
Stephens County Commissioners vote to remove county burn ban
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Board of Stephens County Commissioners have voted to not extend the burn ban for another two weeks. The decision was made on Monday, after Fire Chiefs held a majority vote to not continue to burn ban. If needed, the Stephens County Board of Commissioners...
Commissioners honored Oklahoma’s Miss United States Agriculture with a proclamation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kynleigh Henson has lived in Cotton County majority of her life and has a passion for Agriculture. She won the title of 2023′s Oklahoma Miss United-States Agriculture. Cotton county commissioner Mike Woods said, not many get the chance that she has. “It’s really an honor...
Lawton Public Library to host “Adultish” origami class
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If origami is something you like to do in your spare time or want to learn, the Lawton Public Library has an upcoming event just for you. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday the Lawton Public Library will host an “Adultish Crafts” event, giving residents a chance to learn how to create a Hedgehog solely out of a book.
Commissioners extend Comanche County burn ban another two weeks
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County County Commissioners have extended a burn ban in the county for another two weeks. The extension was passed on Monday. The burn ban was initially put into place on July 25, following increased fire danger and low rain fall totals. While rainfall...
Lawton Public Library to host Sit, Stay and Read event Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library will host a free sit, stay, and read event this Thursday. The library will host 15 minute sessions, from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. to allow children to boost their reading skills by reading to a furry friend. The event is co-sponsored...
UPDATE: Waurika Superintendent said no gun found on campus, investigation ongoing
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika High School was placed under a “soft lockdown,” on Monday, after an alleged threat of violence was posted on social media over the weekend. According to Superintendent Cody Simmons, a “brave student” notified staff of a threatening social media post a little before lunch on Monday.
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dillard’s is set to close at the end of the week, with the store’s last day in Wichita Falls to be Aug. 27, 2022. Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed back in May of 2022 that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing.
Possible threat against Waurika HS leads to one in custody
WAURIKA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody after a possible threat of violence was made at Waurika High School. According to a release from Waurika Public Schools Superintendent Cody Simmons, Waurika High School received information about a possible threat against the school after a social media post was seen on Sunday, August 21. […]
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
Solicitation of minor lands Wichita Falls man in jail, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her. Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, […]
Fort Sill to conduct tornado readiness drills Tuesday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing for a full-scale exercise on Tuesday, in order to better prepare for emergencies, especially tornadoes. Residents on Fort Sill should expect to see staged exercise areas for the drill, which include tornado debris and “injured” mannequins, near Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
Wichita Falls Police Searching for Man Last Seen in April
The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community for help finding a missing man. 32-year-old Kyler David Dickerson of Wichita Falls hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 12, 2022. Dickerson is 5’11” tall, weighing 197 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes.
Wichita Falls man missing since April, WFPD seek info
WFPD officials are asking for the community's help locating a 32-year-old Wichita Falls man that has been missing since April.
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wichita County
Hospitalizations remain in the single digits in Wichita County, however, the Health District reported 3 deaths and 219 new cases this week in the county.
Trial for capital murder of elderly woman underway
The capital murder trial of a man charged with savagely beating a 91-year-old woman to death in 2019 is underway, with testimony likely to begin tomorrow.
Crash on Cache sends Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck at 34th and Cache on Tuesday sent a Comanche County Sheriff Deputy to the hospital. The crash occurred a little after 11 a.m. involving a Comanche County Sheriff’s cruiser and a Lincoln. The incident forced officials to close the eastbound lane on Cache,...
