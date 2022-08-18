ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Lawton Public School offers Comanche Nation language class

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Preserving an indigenous language is the goal of a partnership between Comanche Nation and Lawton Public Schools. Starting this year Lawton Public Schools is now offering their high school students the option to learn the Comanche Nation language, both Comanche Nation and LPS is excited about this new opportunity.
LAWTON, OK
Stephens County Commissioners vote to remove county burn ban

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Board of Stephens County Commissioners have voted to not extend the burn ban for another two weeks. The decision was made on Monday, after Fire Chiefs held a majority vote to not continue to burn ban. If needed, the Stephens County Board of Commissioners...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Lawton Public Library to host “Adultish” origami class

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If origami is something you like to do in your spare time or want to learn, the Lawton Public Library has an upcoming event just for you. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday the Lawton Public Library will host an “Adultish Crafts” event, giving residents a chance to learn how to create a Hedgehog solely out of a book.
LAWTON, OK
Commissioners extend Comanche County burn ban another two weeks

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County County Commissioners have extended a burn ban in the county for another two weeks. The extension was passed on Monday. The burn ban was initially put into place on July 25, following increased fire danger and low rain fall totals. While rainfall...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Lawton Public Library to host Sit, Stay and Read event Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library will host a free sit, stay, and read event this Thursday. The library will host 15 minute sessions, from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. to allow children to boost their reading skills by reading to a furry friend. The event is co-sponsored...
LAWTON, OK
Aug. 27 is Dillard’s last day in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dillard’s is set to close at the end of the week, with the store’s last day in Wichita Falls to be Aug. 27, 2022. Dillard’s corporate office first confirmed back in May of 2022 that the company’s Sikes Senter Mall location would be closing.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Possible threat against Waurika HS leads to one in custody

WAURIKA, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect is in custody after a possible threat of violence was made at Waurika High School. According to a release from Waurika Public Schools Superintendent Cody Simmons, Waurika High School received information about a possible threat against the school after a social media post was seen on Sunday, August 21. […]
WAURIKA, OK
Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
ALTUS, OK
Fort Sill to conduct tornado readiness drills Tuesday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing for a full-scale exercise on Tuesday, in order to better prepare for emergencies, especially tornadoes. Residents on Fort Sill should expect to see staged exercise areas for the drill, which include tornado debris and “injured” mannequins, near Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
FORT SILL, OK
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
DUNCAN, OK

