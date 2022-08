CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns were convinced their perpetual quarterback puzzle was finally, thankfully, solved when they signed Deshaun Watson. The biggest piece is still missing — or in this case, displaced. Watson’s 11-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women has put the team’s plans to challenge for the AFC title and perhaps earn its first trip to the Super Bowl on hold. From a promising season to a jeopardized one.

