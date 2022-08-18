ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
milfordmirror.com

Police: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted woman in Norwalk school parking lot

NORWALK — A Bridgeport man accused of physically and verbally assaulting a woman at a local school last month was taken into custody Friday, police said. Orane Lunan, 25, met with the woman and a child in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic School on July 9 . During the encounter, the woman said Lunan threatened to kill her, choked her and fired a gun in her direction, according to police. Lunan then drove off with the woman’s cellphone, police said.
NORWALK, CT
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges

HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
HADLEY, MA
Register Citizen

Bridgeport veterinarian seeks probation for cruelty charges

BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has applied for a pretrial probation program. Dr. Amr Wasfi, the 77-year-old operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital, agreed to surrender his veterinarian license in exchange for being...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cigarettes#Sentencing#Milford#Montano Distributors#Surveillance
WTNH

2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
News 12

Police: Man cut with knife in fight over marijuana at Stratford home

Two people were injured after a fight over marijuana at a home in Stratford. It happened on Saturday on Henry Avenue. Police say they received a report of a dispute between two men. When the police arrived, they say they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was...
Register Citizen

Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say

STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train

Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
NAUGATUCK, CT
TheDailyBeast

Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say

A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks. Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings. They just reopened the application process. The department...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

PD: Man forced entry into home, assaults woman

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman early Saturday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an address in Gales Ferry for the report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, dispatchers reported a female victim called stating that her husband threatened to […]
LEDYARD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Crash After Shots Fired

2022-08-21@11:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have Highland Avenue after a report of multiple shots fired in the area. There is a multi-car crash near Washington Avenue but the driver has not been located at this time. A person was found on James at Calhoun Street but it is not known if he was a victim of the shooting. Police are investigating.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
EAST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy