Read full article on original website
Related
milfordmirror.com
Police: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted woman in Norwalk school parking lot
NORWALK — A Bridgeport man accused of physically and verbally assaulting a woman at a local school last month was taken into custody Friday, police said. Orane Lunan, 25, met with the woman and a child in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic School on July 9 . During the encounter, the woman said Lunan threatened to kill her, choked her and fired a gun in her direction, according to police. Lunan then drove off with the woman’s cellphone, police said.
Alleged gang member trafficking drugs in Enfield and Springfield denied release
An alleged gang member from Enfield accused of having ties to a Mexican cartel won't be getting out of prison as he awaits trial.
amherstbulletin.com
Hadley police arrest Connecticut man on drug, firearms charges
HADLEY — A Connecticut man allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and a loaded handgun, along with additional rounds of ammunition, was arrested on a series of charges following a traffic stop on Route 9 early Friday morning, according to Hadley Police. Van Schryver, 40, was taken into custody...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport veterinarian seeks probation for cruelty charges
BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has applied for a pretrial probation program. Dr. Amr Wasfi, the 77-year-old operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital, agreed to surrender his veterinarian license in exchange for being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Can No Longer Cause Harm': Wyandanch Man Sentenced For Brutal Beating Of Wife
A Long Island man who beat his wife so badly that she had to have steel plates put in her leg will spend the next two decades in prison. Wyandanch resident Almalik Keller, age 43, was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Monday, Aug. 22, in Suffolk County Superior Court.
2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
Police report: mall guard was critically wounded after struggle with shooter
In a newly released arrest warrant, Manchester police say that the Macy’s security guard who was shot in Manchester on Friday had struggled over a gun with an alleged shoplifter.
NBC Connecticut
Exclusive: Family Of Loss Prevention Officer Shot at Manchester Mall Speaks Out
Three days after the shooting at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, the Macy’s loss prevention officer who was shot in the stomach is recovering in an intensive care unit. Tirsol Polanco, 27, of Bloomfield, is surrounded by family and his sister spoke exclusively to NBC Connecticut. The...
News 12
Police: Man cut with knife in fight over marijuana at Stratford home
Two people were injured after a fight over marijuana at a home in Stratford. It happened on Saturday on Henry Avenue. Police say they received a report of a dispute between two men. When the police arrived, they say they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was...
Register Citizen
Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say
STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
NBC Connecticut
2 Injured in Stabbing on Metro-North Train
Two people are injured after a stabbing on a Metro-North train in Connecticut on Monday. Metro North officials said MTA police received reports of an incident involving two passengers on board a Metro-North train around 4 p.m. The incident appears to have happened on a train from Waterbury to Bridgeport.
Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say
A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police hope to fill openings as city sees uptick in crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police, like others across the state, continue to try and find the best of the best to join their ranks. Coming off a violent week in the city, police there say there are still too many openings. They just reopened the application process. The department...
PD: Man forced entry into home, assaults woman
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman early Saturday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an address in Gales Ferry for the report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, dispatchers reported a female victim called stating that her husband threatened to […]
Police investigating murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
18-year-old shot in Hartford
An 18-year-old man was shot in Hartford early Monday morning, police said.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Crash After Shots Fired
2022-08-21@11:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police have Highland Avenue after a report of multiple shots fired in the area. There is a multi-car crash near Washington Avenue but the driver has not been located at this time. A person was found on James at Calhoun Street but it is not known if he was a victim of the shooting. Police are investigating.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
Comments / 0