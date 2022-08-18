Read full article on original website
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
celebsbar.com
Mexican takeaway set for Irvine as mother and daughter get go ahead to turn home into restaurant
A mother and daughter have been given the green light to turn their Irvine home into a Mexican takeaway and cafe. Robin and Rosie Weideger plan to open their 'Taste of New Mexico' venture in October after planners approved a proposal for their Eglinton Street home, subject to conditions.The duo, who have operated their business from a food truck, will run a takeaway venture from the ground floor of the four-bedroom property, which is next door to the Irvine Cycles bike shop.There will be an indoor seating area for 12 in a converted living room and three outdoor pavement tables.Opening hours will be: Monday and Tuesday: 12pm to 6pm; Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm; Saturday: 12pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm and Sunday 3pm to 8pm.Robin and head chef Rosie will initially staff the business with plans to employ a further two members of staff for Fridays and Saturdays only.One objector raised fears about the venture having a negative impact on the value of neighbouring properties but this was not deemed a material planning consideration.
recordgazette.net
Building Stagecoach Days sponsors, one tile at a time
There are just a couple more days before the deadline for those who wish to have engraved tiles installed in time for this year’s Stagecoach Days Festival. The tiles, sponsored for $150 each, are helping pay for concrete necessary for improvements at Dysart Park. Sponsor of one tiles is...
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
Car club president arrested after caught on video doing stunts in Chino intersection
The president of a local car club was arrested after video captured the car doing dangerous street maneuvers in a Chino intersection.
Man Wounded During Family Fight; Suspect Flees Scene In White Import Sedan
A fight involving family members in front of a Garden Grove home Sunday escalated into a shooting leaving a 28-year-old man wounded and a 20-year-old man fleeing the scene in a white import sedan, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Chino Car Club President Arrested for Doing Burnouts
The president of a car club in Chino was arrested and his truck was impounded after police say he did thousands of dollars worth of damage to an intersection by burning rubber Friday. The City of Chino Police Department said the investigation began after discovering damage to the intersection of...
viewpointsonline.org
EDITORIAL: Riverside Sheriff falsely accuses Ward 2 Councilmember
Aimed at Ward 2 Riverside City Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco accused Cervantes of supporting vandalism by protestors to the county courthouse. Bianco posted his accusation on Facebook, implying that the councilmember had attended the abortion rights protest at the Riverside County Superior Court. Cervantes responded to...
orangecountytribune.com
Suspect sought in murder try
A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
foxla.com
1 killed in crash with Amazon van near Cypress hub
CYPRESS, Calif. - One person was killed, and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving an Amazon van near Cypress hub, according to the officials. The crash happened shortly before 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Holder Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
Fontana Herald News
Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26
“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has The post Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities express concern as tiny insect that destroys citrus leaves is detected in Fontana
A tiny insect no bigger than a grain of rice may go unnoticed on citrus trees, but it could have devastating consequences for California citrus if not stopped, and now it has been detected in new areas of Fontana. The Asian citrus psyllid feeds on citrus leaves and stems, and...
paininthepass.info
3-Car Accident Leaves 1 Killed On Interstate 15 In Hesperia Early Sunday Morning
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters responded to the traffic accident. The collision was reported at about 12:27am, Sunday August 21, 2021. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 15 about two miles before Bear Valley Road exit. From what CHP traffic log stated the vehicles involved in the collision was a white Nissan, a red Chevrolet Camaro, and the third vehicle was reported to be green Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan. The Mercedes reported to rollover landing in the right shoulder drainage ditch.
z1077fm.com
YUCCA VALLEY MAN SHOT, DIES – SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
On Friday (Aug. 19) at around 4:34PM Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. When deputies arrived they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of “#1 Smokin Guns Tattooz.” The victim has been identified as Yucca Valley resident Steven Sigala, and was pronounced dead at the scene according the the Sheriff’s press release.
Judge denies visitation for Irvine doctor accused of poising husband with Drano
Only a single nod of relief by Dr. Jack Chen after an Orange County Judge denied any visitations between his wife, Irvine dermatologist Dr. Yue Yu."I am not going to grant any communication between the respondent and the children," the judge said. Chen accused his wife of using Drano to poison him and during a hearing in family court on Thursday, the judge extended a restraining order against Yu, keeping the couple's two young children in his custody. Chen's attorney claims they have hours of video that shows her pouring the toxic substance into his cup. The attorney said it was...
L.A. Weekly
Robert Colarossi Killed in Rear-End Accident on Interstate 10 [Beaumont, CA]
51-Year-Old Victim Fatally Struck in Two-Vehicle Collision near Highland Springs Avenue. Police responded to the westbound lanes of I-10, just east of Highland Springs Avenue around 6:32 a.m. Investigators say a white Jeep Compass was disabled in the No. 3 lane due to lost power. The Jeep driver then activated...
spectrumnews1.com
Chemical spill at Jurupa school injures custodian, prompts campus lockdown
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
