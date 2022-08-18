What’re the odds of this? Any angler who goes out on the water, goes with the ambitions of reeling in the catch of a lifetime. Of course, we’re talking about state and world record sized fish. However, I highly doubt anybody expects reeling in something like this… According to WOWT, an Elkhorn man was having a casual day of fishing on the Missouri River just west of Yankton, South Dakota. Except, this didn’t turn into one of those “ordinary fishing trips,” because […] The post South Dakota Man Stumbles Across 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil While Fishing In The Missouri River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

YANKTON, SD ・ 12 MINUTES AGO