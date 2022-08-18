Read full article on original website
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two events coming up on September 1, including the 901 Day Grizz Bash at FedEx Forum and a Lunch Party in the Health Sciences Park.
5 Star Stories: A behind-the-scenes look at the Peabody Hotel Duckmaster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are jobs, and then there are JOBS! And the role of Duckmaster at the Peabody Memphis Hotel is home to one of the rarest of jobs in the whole world. In today’s 5 Star Story, highlighting the people, places and things that make us proud...
Boo Mitchell talks upcoming show at Halloran Centre August 26
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022-2023 On Stage at the Halloran Centre season begins with a tribute to an iconic Memphis music institution on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. Boo Mitchell, co-owner of Willie Mitchell’s Royal Studios, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the what theatre goers can expect as they take a musically guided journey of the more than 60-year history of Willie Mitchell, and his iconic Royal Studios.
Sunday evening Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Aug 21, 2022
As a cold front slowly sinks south overnight, a few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, but will remain isolated. The front will eventually stall near the Tennessee and Mississippi border through much of the week and provide a trigger for showers and thunderstorms each day, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.
i-40 crash Joshua Medina
Family, friends honor fallen Memphis Firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Right now family and friends are gathering to lay to rest fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. The community continues to mourn the loss of Pleasant who spent 32 years protecting the citizens of Memphis. Now family and friends are at Bellevue Church paying their respects. And it’s a packed house just to show you how well respected he was.
Shooting on Foster Avenue in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Foster Avenue leaves one person injured. Today at 2:03 P.M., officers responded to a shooting on 1600 blk of Foster Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The possible...
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story focusing talking about the latest surrounding bidding on MLGW’s electricity supply. He also talked about the lack of movement...
The first QuikTrip gas station coming to the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first QuikTrip gas station is coming to West Memphis. QuikTrip is known for its food such as its made to order pizza, breakfast sandwiches and ice cream. The mayor said that this is just another part of the city’s winning streak. The QuikTrip is...
New Orange Mound attraction makes big splash for kids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Children in Orange Mound are making a big splash thanks to the new splash park. The City of Memphis held a ribbon cutting in Orange Mound on Saturday morning. Mayor Jim Strickland was in attendance and said this is something that’s been in the works for a long time, and hopes it helps give Memphis youth something fun to do.
Woman shot, killed near Medical District
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon near the Medical District and Downtown Memphis. The shooting happened near 2 p.m. on Madison Avenue close to the corner of Neely Street. A woman was found and rushed to the hospital where she later died. There’s no...
University of Memphis students head back to class this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College students in the Mid-South will be waking up to a new semester this morning. Ole Miss and the University of Memphis will resume classes Monday. Many students starting their freshman year of college will take their first steps on the University of Memphis campus Monday, but it will also be new territory for the university’s newest president, Dr. Bill Hardgrave.
MSCS board to vote on Dr. Joris Ray’s employment in new meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) board will vote on Dr. Joris M. Ray’s employment as superintendent in a meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The only agenda item for this meeting is listed as: “Discuss and Take Action on the Shelby County Board of...
Local Leaders Fight Juvenile Crime
MLGW to resume disconnections for nonpayment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) announced that it will resume disconnecting residential customers for nonpayment next week. This comes after the utility announced on August 11 that no residential customer will have their power cut off for not paying their bill in a temporary policy.
Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services celebrates adopting over 200 animals over the weekend. As of Thursday MAS is already full but the director believes that adopting that many animals was something to celebrate. All month long the Memphis Animal Shelter is hosting a “name your own price” adoption...
Clerk Wanda Halbert in Jamaica while office remains closed, says Comptroller
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Comptroller’s office has confirmed that Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is out of the county in Jamaica. This comes as the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has closed its offices this week to “catch up” on a backlog of work. Comptroller Jason...
Man dropped off on street after a shooting downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department received a call about a shooting downtown. At midnight, officers went to South Front Street because of the call. Police say the male shooting victim was located on South Third Street. He was dropped off by a gray Sedan and later transported to...
Memphis high school senior hikes for a cause, raises $15K for St. Jude patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis high school student is back home this week, resting after spending the weekend hiking more than 29,000 feet for a good cause. The hike will benefit families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. High school senior, Eddie Perez, spent most of his training...
Raleigh leaders gather, address violent crime issue in community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members in the Raleigh neighborhood are discussing ways to address crime. The meeting, held Monday evening, will include state and local leaders, like State Rep. Antonio Parkinson and Memphis City Councilwoman Rhonda Logan. They and other leaders plan to introduce the Raleigh Community Action Plan...
