Daytona Beach Police honors Officer Jason Raynor a year after his death from gunshot wound

The wind rose toward the end of a ceremony honoring fallen Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor and blew out the flames on candles that fellow officers, family and friends tried to light in his honor.

But the more-than 200 people gathered on Wednesday night outside the Daytona Beach Police Department improvised. They used the flashlight functions on their cellphones to fill the parking lot with spots of bright light.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said evil forces had tried to interfere with the candle lighting.

“But they didn’t realize how resilient we are as a community, and how everybody just pulled out their phones and just kept the light going,” Young said. “That was awesome.”

Raynor, 26, died 55 days after he was shot on June 23, 2021. He had been trying to question a man outside an apartment building at 133 Kingston Ave. in Daytona Beach when he was shot, according to a report and body camera video.

Othal Wallace , 30, has been charged with first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer in Raynor's killing. Wallace's trial is scheduled for April and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The ceremony to honor Raynor began with blue and red lights flashing on a row of patrol cars parked nearby and a radio transmission stating that Raynor had died a year ago Wednesday at 8:09 p.m. at Halifax Health Medical Center, noting the hour in military time.

“We honor Officer Jason Raynor, who paid the ultimate sacrifice, while serving the citizens of the city of Daytona Beach,” the woman said in the radio transmission. “Aug. 17, 2021, at 20:09 hours was Officer Jason Raynor’s end of watch. Let us remember Officer Jason Raynor with a moment of silence at this moment 20:09 Aug. 17, 2022.”

Young then spoke about Raynor’s sacrifice.

“His memory will live on forever with the Daytona Beach Police Department and the city of Daytona Beach,” Young said. “Because of his sacrifice, we are Daytona strong. We are resilient. We are Raynor strong.”

More on the fatal shooting of Officer Jason Raynor:

Jason Raynor's remembrance different than previous police ceremonies

Young said that the ceremony would be different than previous ones. No one would play bag pipes or taps.

“Tonight, we gather to honor his memory and celebrate his life and listen to a montage of Jason’s favorite songs,” Young said. “We stand together as a family to support each other. One year ago, we mourned. Today, we remember. One year ago, we were broken. Tonight, we are stronger. One year ago, we met Jason’s family under these tragic circumstances. But today the Raynor family is our family.

"They say time heals all wounds,” Young said. “Well, that remains to be seen because even though we’re stronger, we’re still healing. Recovery is a process. It takes time. It takes patience. It takes everything you got.”

Young said that for the past 55 days, every sworn member of the department has been wearing Raynor’s name and call sign on their badges to honor Raynor’s fight from the day he was injured until he died.

“At this time, I would like to present the Raynor family with their Raynor badges,” Young said.

Family received their badges, but did not speak during the ceremony.

Pastor Tim Hildreth, the chaplain at Halifax Health Medical Center, spoke and led the group in a prayer.

Hildreth talked about the stars that filled the night sky and about light and darkness.

“Darkness cannot overcome the light,” Hildreth said. “Light always pierces the darkness. Prevents darkness from having control. Light wins every time. We see light win the battle all the time when we place our lights in the house or where God places his lights in the sky.”

Hildreth recalled that a year ago, when Raynor died, family and friends in the hospital watched the sunset.

“It was a symbol we couldn’t miss. It was as if God gave us that symbol in particular to mark not just the end of the day but the end of Jason’s suffering,” Hildreth said. “Amidst the loss of Jason’s light was the glimpse of beauty, the marker of next things for Jason that would be awash in the glory of God’s beautiful handiwork of light. His present suffering ending as he embarked to that beautiful place that Christ had prepared for him.”

The ceremony then proceeded to the candle lighting. First, the candles held by Raynor’s family members were lit and then those by police officers and others at the ceremony.

Among tunes played at Raynor's ceremony: 'Yellow Submarine', 'Wish You Were Here'

The montage of Raynor’s music played as people tried to light the candles. The tunes included "Yellow Submarine" and "Let it Be" by the Beatles and Pink Floyd’s "Wish You Were Here."

But the wind picked up as rain clouds approached and the candles were difficult to light. The wind blew out the flames of those already lit.

That’s when everyone held up their cellphones with the devices' lights shining.

Afterward, South Daytona Police Lt. Bryan Craig said the ceremony was "fantastic."

“I think it was very important for the community, very important for the police department, very important for all police officers around here to really celebrate his life and what he sacrificed for,” Craig said.

He said he had met Raynor.

“He’s everything that a police officer wants and needs to be, and this community is less safe without him,” Craig said.

Ashley LeBlanc, who had once dated Raynor, attended the ceremony with her 7-year-old son, Liam.

“Jason was one of the strongest, best people I’ve ever met,” LeBlanc said. “He loved his job. He loved his friends. He loved his family. He loved this little guy, my son. Jason will be his hero forever and always. He cared about the community. He cared about helping people.”

LeBlanc said that Raynor had always wanted to be a police officer. He had been a police officer with Port Orange before joining the Daytona Beach Police Department.

“He just knew when he was younger this is 1,000% what he wanted to do, so he stuck with it,” LeBlanc said. “If he was still here today, he’d be back on the road continuing to do what he loved to do, 'cause this is what he loved to do and this is what he was supposed to do.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach Police honors Officer Jason Raynor a year after his death from gunshot wound