ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Latest RTX 4080 spec revision adds faster memory and a higher TBP

Rumor mill: We've been hearing a lot of rumors about Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4000 series, though most of them seem to revolve around the RTX 4070, its Ti variant, and the RTX 4090. The latest claim to come from a regular leaker involves the high-end-but-not-quite-flagship RTX 4080, which sounds like it will be an absolute beast of a card.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel prepping 350-watt Turbo Mode for high-end Raptor Lake CPUs

In brief: Next-gen GPUs are expected to reach new heights in terms of power consumption, but it looks like upcoming Intel CPUs won't be too far behind. Team Blue is reportedly preparing a new overclocking profile for upcoming enthusiast-grade Raptor Lake CPUs that will enable more performance at the cost of increased power consumption and heat output.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Gen#Nand#Big News
TechSpot

Spider-Man Remastered GPU Benchmark

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Spider-Man Remastered is an old console game that was remastered for PlayStation 5 and now it's arrived to PC and we're taking a look at GPU performance, because why not. As the name suggests, this is a remastered port of Spider-Man, it includes the original game plus the downloadable content, updated textures, graphical and performance improvements amongst other things. This version was initially released for the PlayStation 5 back in late 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Corsair Voyager a1600

While it might be a bit expensive, Corsair’s very first laptop is a solid proposition; good performance, robust build quality, and a truly excellent keyboard all serve to make this a great choice of gaming laptop. The 16:10 screen and large trackpad make it great for productivity too, even if it could use a few more ports.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Why is Amazon building CPUs?

When it comes to companies rolling their own custom chips, our core thesis is that doing this to save a few dollars on chips is breakeven at best. Instead, companies want to build their own chips when it conveys some form of strategic advantage. The textbook example is Apple, which...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Ethereum's "Merge" will end GPU mining in mid September

In context: Cryptocurrency miners and PC users have anticipated Ethereum's "Merge" throughout the year amidst multiple delays. Arguably one of the most significant events in cryptocurrency history, it should drastically cut Ethereum's carbon emissions and lessen demand in a GPU market already set for new hardware launches. Earlier this month,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
TechSpot

AlexSun

AlexSun replied to the thread Nvidia and AMD Seriously Want to Offload Current-Gen GPUs. lmao there is literally nothing you are missing out on by going with AMD. You just save money and get better performance. You're... Great article as always Tim! Keep 'em coming! I suspect it won't be...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Nvidia and AMD Seriously Want to Offload Current-Gen GPUs

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In the lead up to next generation GPUs, current graphics card prices continue to dominate the discussion. We're expecting next-gen graphics to be unveiled in a few months, and it feels like Nvidia and AMD are getting desperate to sell their current stock at the highest possible price before new cards are announced. There are still a few horrible deals out there, a few decent buys, and of course some news to talk about in our latest GPU pricing update.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Consumer spending in the video game industry down 13 percent last quarter

In a nutshell: In the second quarter, US consumer spending on video game content fell by 13 percent year-over-year, and hardware and accessories dropped by one and 11 points, respectively. Regarding consoles, the Nintendo Switch sold the most units, while the PlayStation 5 generated the most money. Meanwhile, MultiVersus overtook Elden Ring as the biggest-selling game last month.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

TEAM BLA

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TechSpot

Roccat Kone XP Air

A great premium gaming mouse that offers respectable specs and a unique sense of RGB razzle dazzle. The Roccat Kone XP Air is packed with pretty lights and ergonomics, but it’ll cost you. By CGM on August 19, 2022 75. The Roccat Kone XP Air is a fair evolution...
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Sony confirms early 2023 launch for PlayStation VR2

Recap: The PlayStation VR2 is inspired by the design of the PS5, and is both lighter and slimmer than its predecessor. Highlights include a lens adjustment dial to tweak the distance between your eyes and the lens as well as a ventilation system to prevent the lenses from fogging up and an integrated motor for headset feedback.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

TechSpot

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy