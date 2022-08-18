Read full article on original website
Latest RTX 4080 spec revision adds faster memory and a higher TBP
Rumor mill: We've been hearing a lot of rumors about Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4000 series, though most of them seem to revolve around the RTX 4070, its Ti variant, and the RTX 4090. The latest claim to come from a regular leaker involves the high-end-but-not-quite-flagship RTX 4080, which sounds like it will be an absolute beast of a card.
The Dell Pro 2K webcam gets a noise-reduction mic, more affordable price point
Bottom line: Dell released its flagship 4K webcam last summer to fairly good reception. Critics praised its physical design, image quality, and 60 fps option. This year's cheaper model may sacrifice 4K imaging, but it corrects its predecessor's primary omission. Dell just released a new webcam that's essentially a younger...
Intel prepping 350-watt Turbo Mode for high-end Raptor Lake CPUs
In brief: Next-gen GPUs are expected to reach new heights in terms of power consumption, but it looks like upcoming Intel CPUs won't be too far behind. Team Blue is reportedly preparing a new overclocking profile for upcoming enthusiast-grade Raptor Lake CPUs that will enable more performance at the cost of increased power consumption and heat output.
Intel engineers found 43 driver issues after watching one Arc A380 review on YouTube
Recap: Intel launched the Arc 3 A380 in China earlier this year and it finally found its way into the hands of reviewers last month. The consensus was that it performed okay for an entry-level card but was too hindered by buggy drivers to be a product worth buying. Gamers...
Spider-Man Remastered GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Spider-Man Remastered is an old console game that was remastered for PlayStation 5 and now it's arrived to PC and we're taking a look at GPU performance, because why not. As the name suggests, this is a remastered port of Spider-Man, it includes the original game plus the downloadable content, updated textures, graphical and performance improvements amongst other things. This version was initially released for the PlayStation 5 back in late 2020.
Corsair Voyager a1600
While it might be a bit expensive, Corsair’s very first laptop is a solid proposition; good performance, robust build quality, and a truly excellent keyboard all serve to make this a great choice of gaming laptop. The 16:10 screen and large trackpad make it great for productivity too, even if it could use a few more ports.
Why is Amazon building CPUs?
When it comes to companies rolling their own custom chips, our core thesis is that doing this to save a few dollars on chips is breakeven at best. Instead, companies want to build their own chips when it conveys some form of strategic advantage. The textbook example is Apple, which...
Ethereum's "Merge" will end GPU mining in mid September
In context: Cryptocurrency miners and PC users have anticipated Ethereum's "Merge" throughout the year amidst multiple delays. Arguably one of the most significant events in cryptocurrency history, it should drastically cut Ethereum's carbon emissions and lessen demand in a GPU market already set for new hardware launches. Earlier this month,...
Man has chips implanted into his hands for storing data, home access, and opening a Tesla
WTF?! Several of today's automotive companies are abandoning traditional physical keys that access and start vehicles in favor of apps and NFC tech. That's good news for anyone worried about losing their keys, but what if you've left your smartphone somewhere? That's when a key chip implanted into your hand would be helpful.
AlexSun replied to the thread Nvidia and AMD Seriously Want to Offload Current-Gen GPUs. lmao there is literally nothing you are missing out on by going with AMD. You just save money and get better performance. You're... Great article as always Tim! Keep 'em coming! I suspect it won't be...
Nvidia and AMD Seriously Want to Offload Current-Gen GPUs
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In the lead up to next generation GPUs, current graphics card prices continue to dominate the discussion. We're expecting next-gen graphics to be unveiled in a few months, and it feels like Nvidia and AMD are getting desperate to sell their current stock at the highest possible price before new cards are announced. There are still a few horrible deals out there, a few decent buys, and of course some news to talk about in our latest GPU pricing update.
Consumer spending in the video game industry down 13 percent last quarter
In a nutshell: In the second quarter, US consumer spending on video game content fell by 13 percent year-over-year, and hardware and accessories dropped by one and 11 points, respectively. Regarding consoles, the Nintendo Switch sold the most units, while the PlayStation 5 generated the most money. Meanwhile, MultiVersus overtook Elden Ring as the biggest-selling game last month.
Mortal Kombat 30th anniversary bundle is shaping up to be a nothingburger
Facepalm: Mortal Kombat will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year. You would think there would be big plans to honor one of the most influential – and controversial – fighting game franchises in history but according to a recent leak, that does not appear to be in the cards.
Microsoft's new PowerToys OCR tool will make copying text from images possible
In context: Apple introduced Live Text with the release of iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. It allows users to copy text from any image and paste it into a document or message. While not entirely baked in the operating system, Windows users should be getting a similar feature in their PowerToys toolbox called PowerOCR.
Roccat Kone XP Air
A great premium gaming mouse that offers respectable specs and a unique sense of RGB razzle dazzle. The Roccat Kone XP Air is packed with pretty lights and ergonomics, but it’ll cost you. By CGM on August 19, 2022 75. The Roccat Kone XP Air is a fair evolution...
Lawsuit demands $5.9 billion from Sony for "ripping off" 9 million PlayStation Store users
WTF?! Sony is being sued in the UK for £5 billion, or $5.9 billion, over claims it "ripped people off" by overcharging consumers for games and in-game purchases from its PlayStation Store. The class-action suit seeks damages for nine million people, with each one estimated to receive between £67 and £562 ($80 and $663) if it is successful.
Caviar reveals meteorite-infused Galaxy Z Fold 4 line priced up to $11,500
WTF?! Russian luxury customization company Caviar is known for taking already pricey items, usually phones, and making them even more expensive by adding exotic materials. The latest device to get this treatment is the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is available in four variants priced as high as $11,500. The...
Apple expands self-service repair to MacBooks, already covers iPhone 12 and 13
What just happened? Apple launched their "Self Service Repair" program earlier this year, allowing consumers to replace and repair their Apple devices on their own, all with genuine Apple parts and tools. Today, Apple announced the expansion of the program to include the MacBook M1 line, set to begin on August 23.
Sony confirms early 2023 launch for PlayStation VR2
Recap: The PlayStation VR2 is inspired by the design of the PS5, and is both lighter and slimmer than its predecessor. Highlights include a lens adjustment dial to tweak the distance between your eyes and the lens as well as a ventilation system to prevent the lenses from fogging up and an integrated motor for headset feedback.
