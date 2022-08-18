FC Cincinnati: Ronald Matarrita nearing return from injury

FC Cincinnati could be receiving a big personnel boost in the form of left back Ronald Matarrita returning to the group potentially as soon as late next week, FCC head coach Pat Noonan said Thursday.

Asked when Matarrita could be rejoining the club, Noonan checked his wrist watch and said, "he'll be joining the group in about a week's time. He'll have a follow-up (evaluation) in New York with the surgeon and he's cleared once we get the clean bill of health from the follow-up."

Noonan clarified that further rehabilitation work likely wouldn't be necessary if the follow-up check went well.

Matarrita had done almost the entirety of his rehab work in his native Costa Rica.

Matarrita hasn't played for FC Cincinnati since the opening weeks of the season after a first-half tackle injured his ankle while playing in the Costa Rica senior men's national team Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Canada in March.

As of April, the outlook on his recovery from the resulting ankle surgery was that Matarrita could miss up to six months, which threatened to end his Major League Soccer season. It also put his hopes of competing in his first FIFA World Cup with Costa Rica in jeopardy.

The World Cup begins Nov. 20, and Costa Rica qualified in a one-match playoff in June after finishing fourth in the eight-nation Concacaf Octagonal.

Now, Matarrita has everything to play for as he could be available for up to eight games during the home stretch of FC Cincinnati's playoff push. That could also be sufficient time for Matarrita to work his way back into the Costa Rica national team picture.

"The last couple weeks in the videos and where he's at have been very promising," Noonan said. "All the communication that we've had with Mata, the trainers he's working with, he's gonna be good to go once we complete the follow-up and then it's just getting him back into the mix and seeing where he's at because obviously it's a long time that he's been away from the group and off the field. We'll take that day-by-day once he does return.

"As long as he's cleared physically, he'll be on the field. And then it's just, like I said, assessing day-by-day because even though he's pushed himself, he hasn't been out here every do, so that's different. Each day we'll have communication to see how he's feeling after trainings and what makes sense as far as his inclusion in the 20-man (roster) as he progresses ... Certainly, you have to be cautious just based on how much time he's missed."

Matarrita last played for Cincinnati in a 3-1 win against Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium March 19. He posted a goal and two assists in the match, and then departed for the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. It certainly looked like Matarrita had a big season coming at club level.

While Matarrita has been criticized for his defensive work in the past, FC Cincinnati GM Chris Albright had always stated he thought FCC had one of the best all-around left backs in MLS in Matarrita.

While FC Cincinnati's managed to defy expectations and install itself in the MLS Easter Conference playoff picture in Matarrita's absence, it can be argued the club has been hurt in his absence. The backline was stretched thin with Matarrita out, and a rotating cast of players have filled in at his left back (and sometimes left wing back) position.

Cincinnati (8-8-9) sits tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference ahead of Saturday's match against New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey. FCC is below the playoff cut line, however, based on tiebreakers.