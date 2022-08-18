ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Minnesota Timberwolves Just Made A Big Announcement

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed Michael Grady to be their new TV play-by-play announcer for Bally Sports. He was previously working for YES Network as a sideline reporter for the Brooklyn Nets.

Via Timberwolves PR: "In conjunction with Bally Sports North, the Minnesota Timberwolves today named Michael Grady as the team's television play-by-play announcer. Grady will team up this season with color analyst Jim Petersen to call Wolves games on Bally Sports North. In addition to his play-by-play role, Grady will represent the Timberwolves on many platforms, inclusive of team events, team content and more."

Grady previously worked for YES Network doing sideline reporting for the Brooklyn Nets.

When Timberwolves star point guard D'Angelo Russell played for the Nets, Grady was their sideline guy.

The Timberwolves are coming off a very solid season where they went 46-36, and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to seal their spot as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

However, they lost to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round in six games.

That being said, the series was very competitive, and if the Timberwolves had closed out games better, they could have probably advanced.

Over the offseason, they made a big acquisition of All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

He was a franchise cornerstone for the Utah Jazz, and he now joins a roster that already features Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

There is good reason to believe that the Timberwolves will be a contender to win the west next season.

