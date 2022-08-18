Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead

File photo. Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock).

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area.

After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the report. The vehicle the female was found in is associated with a female missing out of Longmont on August 11, though the identification of the deceased female has not been confirmed.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but the death is not believed to be suspicious or indicative of a threat to the public.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.