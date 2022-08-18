ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead

By Spencer McKee
 5 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock).

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area.

After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the report. The vehicle the female was found in is associated with a female missing out of Longmont on August 11, though the identification of the deceased female has not been confirmed.

The cause of death remains under investigation, but the death is not believed to be suspicious or indicative of a threat to the public.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

Nancy Johnston-Gordon
4d ago

Is it just me, or has there been a lot more deaths than usual lately, especially suicide? 😢

mvealnglol.
4d ago

Had a suicide yesterday at the vail in pueblo some young girl whos grandpa lived there poor soul so many lost and willing not to live almost sounds like its Intended. And actually it is.

