Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL・
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage
Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer Earns Starting Job At New Program
Charlie Brewer will enter his sixth season as the Flames' new starter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Manu Ginobili with New Spurs Signee Alize Johnson
Johnson and the Spurs agreed to a contract on Tuesday.
To No Surprise, UW Names Penix as Starting Quarterback
The Indiana transfer beat out incumbent Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard.
Dwyane Wade Enjoying His Retirement Life To The Fullest
Wade making the most of his time with actress wife Gabrielle Union
Dane Dunning Owns Solid Interleague Track Record for Rangers
The Texas Rangers starter for Tuesday night, however, has some serious issues trying to claim a victory on the road.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amarillo Globe-News High School Football Rankings: Preseason
They're the only defending state champions in the area. With the return of Zane Burr and the Braden brothers, they're the number one team until they aren't. Consistently one of the top teams in the area, Canadian returns quarterback Camren Cavalier and running back Luke Flowers. Those two alone are enough to earn Canadian this spot.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley to drive NASCAR pace car
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley will be out front again, this time at Darlington Raceway. South Carolina’s two-time national women’s championship coach will drive the pace car for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs — the Southern 500 on Sept. 4. Staley attended the event in 2017 following the her program’s first NCAA Tournament crown. “Now, that I know what I’m in for, I can’t wait to get back on the track again,” she said in a statement.
CW33
Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0