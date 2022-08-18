ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood's 'Sunday Night Football' Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
College football world reacts to shocking SMU field photo

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has been dealing with heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding the last two days and it’s wreaking havoc on at least one local college football stadium’s turf. While daily rainfall records have been broken over the last two days in the region, the...
DALLAS, TX
Amarillo Globe-News High School Football Rankings: Preseason

They're the only defending state champions in the area. With the return of Zane Burr and the Braden brothers, they're the number one team until they aren't. Consistently one of the top teams in the area, Canadian returns quarterback Camren Cavalier and running back Luke Flowers. Those two alone are enough to earn Canadian this spot.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley to drive NASCAR pace car

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley will be out front again, this time at Darlington Raceway. South Carolina’s two-time national women’s championship coach will drive the pace car for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs — the Southern 500 on Sept. 4. Staley attended the event in 2017 following the her program’s first NCAA Tournament crown. “Now, that I know what I’m in for, I can’t wait to get back on the track again,” she said in a statement.
