California State

California's scorching hot weather persists, but no new call for flex alert power cutbacks

By Staff and wire reports
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 5 days ago

Heat advisories remained in effect Thursday in the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys and adjacent areas, but managers of California’s power grid did not repeat the previous day’s call for voluntary conservation of electricity.

Widespread triple-digit temperatures were again predicted, along with high humidity, raising the risk of heat-related illnesses, the National Weather Service said.

On Wednesday, the California Independent System Operator asked residents to voluntarily reduce electrical use from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to avoid stress on the grid that can lead to power failures.

A surge of monsoon moisture created extensive cloud cover that kept the day’s high in the low 90s in the Sacramento area, but temperatures soared elsewhere in California’s interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hIHs_0hMGSoxU00

120 in Death Valley? Here’s how hot it got

The Redding airport hit a record 110 degrees (43.3 Celsius), Bakersfield baked at 106 (41.1 Celsius) and Fresno topped out at 105 (40.5 Celsius). In the deserts, Death Valley hit 120 degrees (48.8 Celsius).

Cal ISO tweeted later that conservation efforts helped keep the power grid stable.

Extreme heat precautions

To stay safe, people are advised to avoid the sun, drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol, decrease physical activity, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and check up on relatives and neighbors at risk of heat-related health concerns. For those with pets, keep them indoors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: California's scorching hot weather persists, but no new call for flex alert power cutbacks

Comments / 0

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

