ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Burlington police investigating accidental shooting

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dmOW_0hMGSgtg00

Burlington police are investigating an allegedly accidental shooting that left a man with a leg injury on Wednesday.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of South. 9th and Cedar Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with the injury.

During an interview, the victim claimed the shooting was accidental, according to the Burlington Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton

CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
Local 4 WHBF

4 arrested after apartment complex raid

On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
KNOX COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg man suspected of stealing hand guns, ammo, laptops from cars and garages

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in Knox County jail after allegedly committing multiple local burglaries, including a theft of guns. At 7:57 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of North West Street, where the victim advised that at some point since 7:30 p.m. the previous evening, a subject entered his garage and stole several handguns from an unlocked gun safe. It appeared entry had been gained through a window. Four handguns were reported missing, while other weapons were left behind.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Knox County operation leads to 4 arrests

WATAGA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four wanted individuals at Willard Street Apartments in Wataga Monday. According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation began after the sheriff’s office received information about several wanted individuals’ locations. The...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Arrest made following downtown Quincy shooting

QUINCY — Two people were shot outside a downtown Quincy nightclub early Sunday morning, and a man is in custody at the Adams County Jail. According to Quincy Police, an argument began at Port’s Place, 510 Jersey, and carried into a parking lot behind the building around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Shots were fired, and two people — a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman — were injured. They were taken to Blessing Hospital. One unidentified person was taken by ambulance. Quincy Police said both people suffered non life-threatening wounds.
QUINCY, IL
KWQC

Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Teen arrested for allegedly robbing others with taser in Kiwanis Park, Galesburg

GALESBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the park for a fight in progress at 3:35 p.m. and found a large group of people upon arrival in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers spoke to two juvenile males who advised that the suspect, a 16-year-old Galesburg male, had threatened them with a taser. They said he “sparked” it and told them to give him their money. One boy said he gave the suspect the $2 in his pocket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
KCJJ

Davenport woman faces drug and weapon charges after traffic stop

A Davenport woman was arrested Saturday after she was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and a handgun. Police say 21-year-old Lataya Johnson was a passenger in a black Saturn SUV stopped by officers for not having license plates. Upon contact, the odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from inside, and a probable cause search was conducted.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

IC Police: Intoxicated Mt. Pleasant man tried to break into car he thought was his own

Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say tried to break into a car that he erroneously believed was his own. Officers were called to the parking lot of 402 South Gilbert Street just before 2:45 Saturday morning for a male trying to break into a vehicle. Investigators say they arrived to find 21-year-old Dalton Moyle of Mt. Pleasant kicking the driver’s side door of a car, leaving muddy footprints on the window and a dent in the door. Moyle allegedly began yelling at the officers, claiming the car was his. He reportedly continued the claims even after police ran the license plate and proved otherwise.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring

(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Local 4 WHBF

1 injured in Davenport accident

One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Pedestrian killed in Muscatine train accident

A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in Muscatine after being struck by a train. On Aug. 21, 2022 at approximately 12:38 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to the area of Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a train, according to a Monday release from police.
MUSCATINE, IA
tspr.org

Not guilty plea from man accused in Macomb stabbing death

Brandon Whiteman, 21, was back in court on Friday, August 19. He is charged with first degree murder in the death of Dalton Rose, also 21. In his appearance before Judge Nigel Graham, Whiteman waived his right to a preliminary hearing and asked for a jury trial. Whiteman is pleading not guilty.
MACOMB, IL
KWQC

Rock Island police identify car, driver from June hit and run that injured a child

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have identified the suspect car and driver that police say hit a child riding his bike in June. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:32 p.m. June 26, to a report of a hit and run in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, where a child was hit and seriously injured while riding a bicycle, according to a media release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
GALESBURG, IL
KCRG.com

1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was traveling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier...
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy