Burlington police investigating accidental shooting

Burlington police are investigating an allegedly accidental shooting that left a man with a leg injury on Wednesday.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of South. 9th and Cedar Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with the injury.

During an interview, the victim claimed the shooting was accidental, according to the Burlington Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.