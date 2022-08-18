ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks Schedule: The 6 Dates That Will Define the Season

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 5 days ago

Of the newly unveiled 82 dates, this handful of games could define the franchise's present and future fortunes.

The 82-game NBA season has long been referred to as a grind. Only the most die-hard, most dedicated ... heck, maybe most desperate ... fans are able to watch and actively partake in every single contest, and that's only when it comes to their own favorite squad.

To that end, we've whittled down the New York Knicks ' schedule to six crucial games, ones that could well end up defining their present and future ...

Oct. 19: @ Memphis

The idea of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise earning more nationally televised games than the New York Knicks seems absurd, but it's a heft reality: armed with the star power of Ja Morant, the Grizzlies will have 18 games broadcast on the networks of ESPN and Turner Sports this season, compared to 13 for the Knicks. That includes this tip-off performance, which gets the Worldwide Leader treatment before the Knicks come home to face three consecutive non-playoff brethren (Detroit, Orlando, Charlotte).

An opening night statement at FedExForum would be a good way for the Knicks to set the pace and start to wrangle back not only control of their narrative but the attention of the national NBA audience as well.

Nov. 15: @ Utah

Does the NBA know something we don't, vis a vis the Donovan Mitchell situation? It just seems hard to believe that they'd schedule an inter-conference matchup between a non-playoff team and a rebuilding Utah Jazz group for the national stage (TNT) without the possibility of a reunion lingering over Vivint Arena.

Even if Mitchell isn't in Salt Lake City that night, his prescience will undoubtedly loom large in a showdown between his current employers and his potential new ones. Regret could thus become the defining characteristic of this game. For Utah, they'll wonder how they never advanced further sans Mitchell. If the Knicks don't get him, they'll wallow in self-assessment and ponder if it was the right move, especially if their incumbents struggle over the first 13 games.

Dec. 25: Philadelphia

The irony of everyone complaining about the Knicks' placement on the NBA's iconic Christmas Day schedule is that each of those bellyachers will not only watch their game but convince at least four family members to do the same.

But the NBA made the daring move of keeping the team away from the hardwood Christmas tree in the last two seasons. Perhaps spurred by the Knicks' proactivity this offseason, as well as their plethora of young talent (which could well end up being dealt for more established threats), they re-earned the privilege this time around. It's time for the team to prove they truly belong on the precious holiday stage and there's no better way to do it than contributing to the trials of an underachieving Philadelphia 76ers team.

Dec. 27 @ Dallas

On a team level, this is an opportunity to kick off their annual Texas swing on the right note and to follow up their Christmas clash with a win over an elite opponent. But, like Michael Jordan before him, Jalen Brunson might have to take this one personally.

Brunson has harbored no public ill will toward his time in North Texas but it's perhaps no secret that New York has given him the opportunity to be a top option, playmaker, and ball-handler. It was an opportunity denied to him by Luca Doncic's prescience and there will be no better way to showcase his growth than facing his former compatriots ... maybe make them feel a little holiday regret in the process.

Jan. 28 @ Brooklyn

Countless promises of a title later, the Brooklyn Nets have become everything that Knicks detractors want the object of their obsession to be: laden with talent but equally packed with drama. This will be the second get-together between the crosstown rivals, but we'll have a much better idea of where each team stands in both the present and future this time around.

It's certainly not as dire as the city's football situation, but the state of New York basketball is rather droll. Nothing more needs to be written about the new century Knicks and the basketball gods only know what the Nets' roster will look when they come face-to-face at Barclays Center in the new year. A national showcase on ABC (the Knicks' only appearance on broadcast television) would be a good time for the Knicks to retake control of the basketball-worshiping city. No matter how muted that statement may be, it'd for a step in the right direction for a team in desperate need of good news.

April 2: Washington

One of the Knicks' final games comes against a Washington Wizards group that's in a similar boat: they were the first two teams out of the Eastern Conference's postseason picture and have turned to outside veteran help to get them back on the right path. The Knicks, of course, acquired Brunson, while the Wizards turned toward former Manhattan savior Kristaps Porzingis, bringing him aboard in February.

The official verdict on either team's progress could come in these final stages, as both teams are fighting for a playoff spot. Things could well work in the Knicks' postseason favor if they're still in contention by this point: two contests with the clearly rebuilding Indiana Pacers sandwich a visit to New Orleans.

