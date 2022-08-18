ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cops take six guns off the street in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police and State Police have recovered six illegally possessed handguns in the area of 104 William Street and arrested three local residents on charges of criminal possession of a weapon. Arrested were Davon Waddell, 24, Aljean Cromartie, 20, and Palmis Byrd, 28, all of...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Village police department sued after hospitalizing woman

POUGHKEEPSIE – A lawsuit naming the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department and one of its officers is being brought by a woman who claims she was assaulted by the officer and hospitalized against her will. Tricia Robinson, through her attorney Francis Young, says that on October 2, 2021,...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car

Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bronx man killed in Sprain Brook Parkway crash

GREENBURGH – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal auto accident on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh early Sunday as a Bronx man. Gavion Singleton, 22, was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango southbound on the highway and left the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a guiderail, then a utility pole before striking another section of guiderail and catching fire.
GREENBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesson
Mid-Hudson News Network

Accord man arrested on robbery charge

ELLENVILLE – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Accord man on charges of robbery, petit larceny and harassment. On August 7 at about 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to an establishment on North Main Street in the Village of Ellenville for a reported robbery. A man reportedly forcibly stole property from the clerk.
ELLENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun

PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
PEEKSKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business, Destroying Storefront

A Hudson Valley driver turned one local business into a drive-thru on Tuesday morning. Just before 10am a huge crash was heard on Route 9 as a car busted its way through the front doors of a busy storefront. Eyewitnesses say there was no warning before a silver Honda CR-V jumped the curb and went flying through the glass doors, sending workers scrambling.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash

One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County. It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Suspects Evaporated; Capped & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Suspects Evaporated....
RYE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hyde Park Police Warn Residents of Increased Aggressive Behavior

Be extra cautious and careful if you live in the Hyde Park area. Our world just seems to be getting more and more violent as each day goes by. It's a shame that the world has changed so much and we have to be so cautious with everything we do. Thankfully, the police in the Hudson Valley stay very on top of it and try to give as many warnings as they can. The Town of Hyde Park Police put out a recent warning to residents about increased odd behavior that has been going on in the area.
HYDE PARK, NY
News 12

Police: 3 Peekskill residents arrested in major drug and gun bust

Police in Peekskill say they have arrested three of their city’s residents on drugs and gun charges. Officials say on Wednesday, members of the Peekskill Police Department, Westchester County Department of Public Safety and Putnam County Sheriff's Department executed search warrants on two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy