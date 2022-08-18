Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cops take six guns off the street in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police and State Police have recovered six illegally possessed handguns in the area of 104 William Street and arrested three local residents on charges of criminal possession of a weapon. Arrested were Davon Waddell, 24, Aljean Cromartie, 20, and Palmis Byrd, 28, all of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Village police department sued after hospitalizing woman
POUGHKEEPSIE – A lawsuit naming the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department and one of its officers is being brought by a woman who claims she was assaulted by the officer and hospitalized against her will. Tricia Robinson, through her attorney Francis Young, says that on October 2, 2021,...
Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car
Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
Saugerties Gas Station Employee Accused Of Stealing Cash From Safe
A gas station employee from the region is facing charges for allegedly swiping cash from a store safe. Ulster County resident Jose Ienuso, age 31, of Kingston, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, following an investigation by Saugerties Police. Investigators were contacted several hours earlier by a manager at Speedway, located...
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Hyde Park Woman Found With Drugs During Unrelated Charge Court Appearance, Arrested
A Hyde Park, NY woman was arrested following an investigation by the Drug Task Force at her home in the Town of Hyde Park. The arrest comes after she was found to have several narcotic drugs on her while appearing in court on an unrelated drug offense this week. 46-Year-Old...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bronx man killed in Sprain Brook Parkway crash
GREENBURGH – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal auto accident on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh early Sunday as a Bronx man. Gavion Singleton, 22, was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango southbound on the highway and left the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a guiderail, then a utility pole before striking another section of guiderail and catching fire.
Police: Woman shot near Ritters Lane and Whelan Road Saturday
Yonkers police say a woman was shot in the area of Ritters Lane and Whelan Road around 4 p.m. Saturday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Accord man arrested on robbery charge
ELLENVILLE – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 35-year-old Accord man on charges of robbery, petit larceny and harassment. On August 7 at about 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to an establishment on North Main Street in the Village of Ellenville for a reported robbery. A man reportedly forcibly stole property from the clerk.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three arrested, police seize drugs, stolen gun
PEEKSKILL – Three people have been arrested following the execution of. search warrants at two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation by three agencies. As a result of the searches, police seized two illegally possessed loaded firearms – one, a revolver reported...
Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business, Destroying Storefront
A Hudson Valley driver turned one local business into a drive-thru on Tuesday morning. Just before 10am a huge crash was heard on Route 9 as a car busted its way through the front doors of a busy storefront. Eyewitnesses say there was no warning before a silver Honda CR-V jumped the curb and went flying through the glass doors, sending workers scrambling.
'All Around Great Young Man': 22-Year-Old Dies In Single Car Crash In Highland
Jason Reed’s father learned that his firstborn son had been killed in a car crash in the Hudson Valley via a late-night phone call from police. Reed, a 22-year-old Orange County resident from Port Jarvis, died at around 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, following a single car crash in Ulster County, state police said.
Man killed in crash in Highland
New York State Police (NYSP) investigated a deadly crash on Friday in the town of Highland. Troopers say a 2022 Subaru-RX lost control on State Route 55 and crashed into an embankment.
22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash
One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County. It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle...
News 12
EXCLUSIVE: ‘My brother didn’t deserve this.’ Sister of Newburgh deadly assault victim calls for justice
Jessica Thorpe will never forget the last time she saw her brother alive in a hospital bed. “His skull was fractured. He was pronounced brain dead at 12:55 on Aug. 13.”. Edgar Stone, 38, was found unconscious Aug. 10 - lying in a driveway at a home on Willella Place in the town of Newburgh, according to police.
myrye.com
Police Blotter: Suspects Evaporated; Capped & More
The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Suspects Evaporated....
Hyde Park Police Warn Residents of Increased Aggressive Behavior
Be extra cautious and careful if you live in the Hyde Park area. Our world just seems to be getting more and more violent as each day goes by. It's a shame that the world has changed so much and we have to be so cautious with everything we do. Thankfully, the police in the Hudson Valley stay very on top of it and try to give as many warnings as they can. The Town of Hyde Park Police put out a recent warning to residents about increased odd behavior that has been going on in the area.
VIDEO: Innocent bystander hit by 2 gunmen in the Bronx, suspects at large
An innocent bystander was shot as two men unloaded guns at an unknown target in the Bronx shortly after midnight on Friday, police announced Saturday.
News 12
Police: 3 Peekskill residents arrested in major drug and gun bust
Police in Peekskill say they have arrested three of their city’s residents on drugs and gun charges. Officials say on Wednesday, members of the Peekskill Police Department, Westchester County Department of Public Safety and Putnam County Sheriff's Department executed search warrants on two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation.
