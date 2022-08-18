ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Man Prohibited From Possessing Weapons Busted Bearing Arms In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxUzV_0hMGQot400
Malik Jordan Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A man prohibited by law from possessing weapons is facing charges after being busted with an illegally loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Maryland, authorities announced.

Lexington Park resident Malik Shavon Jordan, 25, was stopped in the 22600 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, when he committed a traffic violation, a spokesperson for the sheriff announced on Thursday, Aug. 18.

During the stop, the spokesperson said that Jordan was identified as the driver and deputies noticed that he had a loaded handgun in his waistband, which he is not permitted to possess by law.

Jordan was charged with:

  • Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;
  • Possession of a handgun in vehicle;
  • Possession of a loaded handgun in vehicle;
  • Possession of a handgun on a person;
  • Possession of a loaded handgun on a person.

Jordan has a checkered criminal history with multiple arrests reported in St. Mary's County in recent years.

He remains incarcerated at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status, officials said.

to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
Lexington Park, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

1 dead in double shooting in Suitland; police search for suspects

SUITLAND, Md. - Authorities are investigating after they a man was shot and killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in Prince George's County. The shooting was reported around 4:35 a.m. on the 4000 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland. Officials say one of the men died at the...
SUITLAND, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf man killed in Oxon Hill pedestrian crash

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Oxon Hill. The deceased pedestrian is 38-year-old Noshua Vann of Waldorf. On August 20, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, patrol officers were called to the 6100 block of St. Barnabas Road.  The preliminary investigation suggests Vann was in the roadway at the time […]
OXON HILL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macarthur Boulevard#St Mary S County#Daily Voice St Mary
NBC Washington

Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings

A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block.
Daily Voice

Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police

A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Officer finds cyclist lying in road in Glen Burnie; pronounced dead

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A cyclist was killed when he turned his bicycle directly into the path of a car, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The cyclist is identified as 61-year-old Thomas Eric Siebert of Glen Burnie. The crash happened Friday evening. Police say that an officer...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
343K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy