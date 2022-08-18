ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverdale, WA

One Heart Wild animal sanctuary gearing up for 3rd Goats and Floats festival

By Zachary Fletcher, Kitsap Sun
 5 days ago

For more than 10 years, Montana, 24, has called Silverdale home. April and Jeffrey, both 13, have also lived in Kitsap County for years. On most Saturdays, all three spend time saying hello to visitors and roaming fields to find the best patch of grass. Montana and April both require space to roam — with their large manes and clanky hooves — while Jeffrey is often content milling around the small yard at home.

Both horses and Jeffrey, a goat, spend their days at One Heart Wild Education Sanctuary , which opened in 2015 under the direction of Drea Bowen in Silverdale. The organization serves humans and animals equally, Bowen says, and “is really focused on the human-animal bond and our connection to nature.” The nonprofit provides not only trauma-informed mental health counseling and animal-assisted therapy but also serves as a space for animals in need of healing.

Bowen emphasizes that One Heart Wild does standard therapy for clients: “We just do it in a non-standard environment,” she said.

The animals at One Heart Wild — a group of more than 70 that includes horses, cows, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, dogs, cats, bunnies, chinchillas and guinea pigs and one turkey — come to the sanctuary through veterinary referrals or reputable animal rescue organizations, Bowen says.

“The whole property is really dedicated to just being a place of renewal and a place of peace and belonging,” said Bowen, executive director and a therapist at One Heart Wild.

One Heart Wild’s work is informed by trans-species psychology, a field that emphasizes the similarities between the thoughts and feelings of both animals and humans. In addition to therapy, the organization and its volunteers provide sanctuary tours, professional certification through its ROOTS Institute and visits to local schools for therapy and empathy educational sessions.

Late last year, the Mental Health, Chemical Dependency and Therapeutic Court Community Advisory Committee, a group that operates under the Kitsap County Board of Commissioners, granted more than $132,000 to One Heart Wild.

The committee’s funds, which come from the 1/10th of 1% sales-and-use tax, are specifically designated for mental health services. The Board of Commissioners approved a total of $7 million in funding in 2021 for a number of organizations across the county. One Heart Wild's grant, which is specified for payroll, allowed Bowen and the staff to hire a fourth therapist who works part-time at the sanctuary.

On Aug. 28 from 1 to 5 p.m., One Heart Wild will be hosting its third arts festival — Goats and Floats . The event will feature displays by more than 20 local artists, root beer floats, a beer garden and face-painting — in addition to saying hello to all the animals that call One Heart Wild home.

One Heart Wild will also be providing tours of its facility, at 12620 Willamette Meridian Road NW, Silverdale, and proceeds from the event will be going to the care of the sanctuary’s animals. Tickets are available for $5 per person or $20 per family.

The 2021 Goats and Floats festival returned after pandemic lockdowns, and Bowen is excited to put on the group's second consecutive festival.

"It just feels so good to have people out here and to share what we do with our community," she said.

This story has been changed since it was published to correct the day of the festival.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: One Heart Wild animal sanctuary gearing up for 3rd Goats and Floats festival

