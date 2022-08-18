Read full article on original website
Geary County Free Fair numbers are out
There were 1,044 fair exhibits entered by 104 4-H members in the 2022 Geary County Free Fair. According to information provided by Geary County KSU Research and Extension each exhibit was evaluated to give feedback to the members on what they have done well and how they can improve. Through...
Local officials will explain the Geary Community Hospital agreement
There is a plan for Geary Community Hospital to move under the auspices of Stormont Vail Health in a lease agreement Jan. 1. In the meantime efforts are under way via a revenue bond issue to raise operating funds for GCH this year and make repairs to the facility. Thursday...
K-State’s Wyatt Thompson Elected to Kansas Broadcasting Hall of Fame
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Wyatt Thompson, who is entering his 21st season as the Voice of the Wildcats, will be inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as he is one of three inductees to be enshrined in the Class of 2022. The ceremony will take place...
Jobless rates rise across northeast Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
🎥: 'Country Jam in the Flint Hills' brings country artists to Alma on Saturday
'Country Jam in the Flint Hills' festival will benefit K-State's Johnson Cancer Research Center's colorectal cancer research. Country music fans will head to Alma on Saturday evening to enjoy a concert with headliner, nationally known, Craig Campbell, and secondary opener, Travis Marvin of Ottawa, KS. Opening for Marvin and Campbell...
Geary County 4-H outlines activities and deadlines
Geary County 4-H'ers planning to send exhibits to the state fair need to have them to the Extension Office by Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. If it is a food or produce item you can deliver it from 7 - 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. News notes contained...
Junction City Public Works provides an update on key construction projects
Numerous construction projects are under way in Junction City, but we checked on two of note in the Public Works section of the city manager's 515 report this week. KDOT held a Utility Coordination Meeting on July 19 to determine the status of all Utilities, who was in conflict and the timelines on relocation. King Construction waiting on UPPR for demo plan to be approved. Work is also waiting on Evergy, Lumen and AT&T to relocate their utilities.
Geary County Commission adopts 2023 budgets
Geary County Commissioners have adopted the 2023 County budget with a property tax levy reduction of 10.288 mills and spending reduction of $1,109,389. Alex Tyson, Chair, said the County remained under the revenue neutral rate. "We understand the net valuations rose and the give has to be us looking at the mill levy and how we can affect that, and how we can help the taxpayer at the end of the day."
K-State prepares for the 2022 football season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — After a second eight-win season in three years, Kansa State appears poised to push Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas for the top of the Big 12 this season. The Wildcats have All-America candidate Deuce Vaughn in the backfield, Felix Anudike-Uzomah at defensive end and talent all over the roster. Success could depend on whether Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez can succeed at quarterback. Kansas State opens the season against South Dakota, former Big 12 rival Missouri and Tulane.
Fish and Game Assn. will host a rimfire pistol and rifle fun shoot
Geary County Fish and Game Association (GCF&GA) has announced that they will hold a Know Your Limits (KYL) rimfire pistol and rifle fun shoot on Saturday. This is a precision rimfire shooting event where competitors will use both .22 rimfire rifle and .22 rimfire pistol to compete. The match will consist of eight different stages, four stages using a rifle and four stages using a pistol.
Riley Co. teen finalist in USA Teen Mullet championship competition
Riley County teen, Mikey Silva from Randolph, is one of the top 11 teens with mullets competing in the USA Teen Mullet Championship. Silva has been growing out his mullet for the last 3 years, maintaining it by getting it trimmed every 8 weeks. You can vote for Mikey in...
Busy Saturday is planned in Geary County
There will be plenty to do this Saturday in Geary County. --JCHS football has an open public scrimmage from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Blue Jay Stadium. --The Geary County CVB's Float Your Boat will be at Milford State Park's South Boat Ramp with activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cardboard boats held together with duc tape are prepared by those entering the boat races in multiple categories. There will be prizes for the winners. There will be a Safety Fair from 10 a.m. until about noon, with the judging of the boats at 11:30 and the races starting at noon.
K-State president plows new ground to raise $75M in donations
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University president Richard Linton said Thursday success of a campaign to raise $75 million in less than one year could transform agriculture education at the land-grant institution by modernizing grain, food, animal and agronomy research and innovation. He said the university received a $25 million...
Fundraising is under way for downtown holiday lights
Junction City Main Street coordinated a Christmas Social fundraiser at the C.L. Hoover Opera House Saturday night for the project to put up holiday lights in the downtown area. Once funds have been raised red, green and blue lights can be hung on downtown buildings for different occasions. Fundraising for...
Archaeology and artifacts are the focus of Steam Saturday
STEAM Saturday occurred at the Geary County Historical Society Museum this weekend. It was the first one of the school year. Museum officials reported that more than 70 people visited the museum to take part in STEAM Saturday: Archaeology and Artifacts. Activities included "excavating" chocolate chip cookies for chocolate chips and exploring archaeological "dig boxes." Some of the dig boxes contained Geary County artifacts like small glass bottles and arrowheads, while others held broken pottery that needed to be reconstructed.
CASA works to support youth
CASA of the 8th Judicial District will host a Walk for a Child to raise awareness and support Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris Counties’ vulnerable youth. Our Walk for A Child event will take place from September 1 – 30. To kick off this event they are hosting a morning walk on September 1st at 9:00 a.m. The walk will take place at South Park in Junction City. The intent is to raise awareness about child abuse and raise funds to help local abused children.
Keyontae Johnson will play at K-State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career. Johnson made the announcement on social media. He chose the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will have one year of eligibility remaining, although he could petition the NCAA for another. Johnson has indicated he’s gained medical clearance to play again, something Florida officials said wasn’t going to happen in Gainesville. Now, he will get a chance to face his former team next season since K-State hosts the Gators on Jan. 28.
County schedules budget public hearing
Geary County Commissioners will conduct a revenue neutral rate hearing for Rural Fire District #1 Monday at 11 a.m. and immediately afterwards a public hearing for 2023 proposed budgets including the County spending plan, Fire District #1, Water District #2, Sewer District #4 and the Library District.
Geary Co. deputies respond to injury accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded Saturday to South K-57 Highway at mile marker 12 for a single motorcycle injury accident. Acccording to the Sheriff's Department, Charles Tanner of Manhattan was traveling North on K-57 Highway on his 2006 Honda Motorcycle when he ran off the roadway and lost control. Tanner was transported to a Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Semi-trailer buckles along Kansas Interstate highway
SALINE COUNTY — The trailer of a northbound semi collapsed and buckled in half on Interstate 135 in Saline County on Friday morning. A social media report from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said authorities worked the unique incident just south of Interstate 70. According to officials on...
