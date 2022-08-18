ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, WI

Child conducts train tours at National Railroad Museum

By Katie Amrhein
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smjHR_0hMGPjRE00

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – You may have been on a train before, but you probably didn’t have a seven-year-old as your conductor.

Meet Caleb Kleman, a second-grader from Howard who volunteers as a train conductor at the National Railroad Museum.

All summer long, Caleb conducts train tours at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. On these tours, he teaches passengers the historical significance of the trains at the museum, and he is not afraid to tell a joke or two.

Caleb says, “I just started to like trains when I was a baby, and then my mom worked here and I started playing with the trains inside.”

Northern Lightning provides military training in 30,000 cubic miles of Wisconsin airspace

Caleb’s mom, Stephanie Kleman, is the Chief Financial Officer at the museum.

Stephanie says, “It’s really neat watching your kid just take on something, own it, and be confident. He’s seven and he’s doing train tours for 20 to 60 folks when he’s here. It’s just neat to see that confidence in somebody so young.”

While Caleb is passionate about trains, the part he loves most about his job is when he receives tips that he donates to the museum.

Caleb also says when he grows up, he wants to be a Director of Education at the museum so he can continue passing his knowledge onto others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Howard, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
City
Howard, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Trains#Stephanie Says#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy