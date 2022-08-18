ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two who vanished on weekend trip found dead at bottom of Nevada embankment, CA cops say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

A man and woman reported missing after not returning from a weekend trip were found dead in Nevada, California officials said.

Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, told family they were going to Hot August Nights in Reno on Sunday, Aug. 7 , with plans to return that evening, McClatchy News previously reported.

They never made it home.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, a man called 911 saying he found a crashed car “in the area of Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road ,” according to a joint news release from Yuba City Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The man pointed out the car, which was “down the embankment,” to members of California Highway Patrol and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

“The vehicle was not visible from the highway as it was significantly covered by brush,” the release said.

A man and woman were found dead outside the car, officials said.

“Due to the nature of injuries, the male can only be tentatively identified as 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala,” officials said.

The woman was confirmed to be Pantoja.

CHP is doing a “vehicle accident investigation,” the release said.

Reno, NV
The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

