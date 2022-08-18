ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SFGate

2022 Los Angeles Auto Show Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are now officially on sale for the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. This marks the show's 115th year and it runs from November 18 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The LA Auto Show is one of the world's largest auto shows and organizers say this year's event will span more than one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space and feature 1,000 vehicles. Organizers also say we can expect to see the return of many of the auto industry's premier brands. A list of automakers that will attend the show will be released in September.
SFGate

Castle on a Hill: $50M Malibu Rocky Oaks Estate and Vineyards

If you've ever driven into Malibu, CA, from U.S. Highway 101 via Kanan Dume Road, you've likely noticed two prominent landmarks. One is "The Bachelor" mansion in Agoura Hills, and the other is the breathtaking Rocky Oaks estate, which is now on the market for $49,500,000. The moment you spot...
SFGate

Police Seize 55 Pounds Of Meth Following Traffic Stop

Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located in their car.
STOCKTON, CA

