Tickets are now officially on sale for the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. This marks the show's 115th year and it runs from November 18 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The LA Auto Show is one of the world's largest auto shows and organizers say this year's event will span more than one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space and feature 1,000 vehicles. Organizers also say we can expect to see the return of many of the auto industry's premier brands. A list of automakers that will attend the show will be released in September.

5 HOURS AGO