98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Sees Fourth Highest Attendance Ever

This year's 50+ new food offerings, and the usual array of everything-edible-on-a stick, along with stellar grandstand entertainment, and even a record-breaking attempt at the largest cornhole game made the 2022 Iowa State Fair one of the most attended in the event's history. After announcing a record for single-day attendance...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Sets Single-Day Attendance Record [PHOTOS]

The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?

Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Farmer Says Conservation Is A “No-Brainer”

If you haven’t started no-till farming yet, 2023 is the year to give it a try. Jerry Dove and his wife Mary grow row crops, from corn to soybeans to a bit of rye and some alfalfa, just a few miles east of Janesville, Iowa. Last Wednesday at the Iowa State Fair, the couple was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture with the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award.
JANESVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames

DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa State Fair records set

Five days out from kick-off and the team will arrive Tuesday. That's when our coverage from Ireland starts. The Huskers game in Dublin isn't the only event this week in Ireland with a Nebraska connection. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 22, 2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. Douglas County is reporting...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Couple Gets Engaged Inside Iowa Butter Cow Cooler

(Des Moines, IA) – This year’s butter sculpture wasn’t the only thing inside the sculpture cooler at the Iowa State Fair. Nick Buckton of Des Moines proposed to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Burger, Saturday during a private tour inside the cooler, all with the secret cooperation of butter cow artist Sarah Pratt. Buckton got down on one knee inside the cooler, and the crowd on the outside cheered when Burger said “yes.”
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best New Food at the 2022 Iowa State Fair [PHOTOS]

This past weekend was the final weekend of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, which means that an official winner of the Best New Fair Food award has been crowned by fairgoers!. This year's winner is The Finisher, created by the folks at The Rib Shack. The description on the fair's website reads:
98.1 KHAK

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Native Cast On Cult Favorite New Show

One of the greatest talents to come out of Iowa is joining one of the hottest shows of the past year. Late last year, a show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The Showtime Network show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Why Did Over 100 People Give this Iowan The Shirt off their Back?

Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
DES MOINES, IA
