Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa State Fair Sees Fourth Highest Attendance Ever
This year's 50+ new food offerings, and the usual array of everything-edible-on-a stick, along with stellar grandstand entertainment, and even a record-breaking attempt at the largest cornhole game made the 2022 Iowa State Fair one of the most attended in the event's history. After announcing a record for single-day attendance...
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair fans flock to event on the last day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was the last day of the Iowa State Fair. Fairgoers were sure to make it back one last time before next year. "If you don't go to the fair, it's not a complete year," said fairgoer Karlee Nelson. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to attendees...
Iowa State Fair Sets Single-Day Attendance Record [PHOTOS]
The biggest question each August when the Iowa State Fair rolls around is, 'Will it be too hot to go?' That was definitely not the case in 2022. Des Moines had 90 degrees (exactly) just one time during the 11-day fair and on four different days, temperatures didn't get out of the 70s. As far as fair weather is concerned, it doesn't get any better than that.
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917. The fair also […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State! The article reads:
Couple Gets Engaged Next to Butter Cow at Iowa State Fair [VIDEO]
I think it's safe to say most women fantasize about the day they get engaged. Having been in a few serious relationships myself, I've thought about how I would do it too, had it come to fruition. Usually, when I've sat down and thought deeply about such an event, it...
Is This Really The Dumbest City In All Of Iowa?
Of the 947 cities in Iowa, there is one that apparently is dumber than all the others. That doesn't seem very nice. I've lived in Iowa and I can tell you it's more than just cows and corn. There are lots of wonderful, smart, and caring people that live in the state.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: This Iowa couple had their wedding at the state fair in 1989
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa couple that met at the state fair decided to have their special day in Des Moines. "We met here, and figured there couldn't have been a better place," the groom said. Watch as this couple ties the knot at the Iowa State Fair.
Eastern Iowa Farmer Says Conservation Is A “No-Brainer”
If you haven’t started no-till farming yet, 2023 is the year to give it a try. Jerry Dove and his wife Mary grow row crops, from corn to soybeans to a bit of rye and some alfalfa, just a few miles east of Janesville, Iowa. Last Wednesday at the Iowa State Fair, the couple was recognized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture with the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award.
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
In the bag: Iowa State Fair cornhole event sets world mark for largest tournament
DES MOINES, Iowa — A world record was in the bag for Iowa cornhole fans. On Saturday at the Iowa State Fair, 730 people lined up with bean bags ready to compete, the Des Moines Register reported. That smashed the current Guinness World Record for the largest bags, or cornhole, tournament.
Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames
DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute
When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife in Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
WOWT
Iowa State Fair records set
Five days out from kick-off and the team will arrive Tuesday. That's when our coverage from Ireland starts. The Huskers game in Dublin isn't the only event this week in Ireland with a Nebraska connection. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 22, 2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. Douglas County is reporting...
Couple Gets Engaged Inside Iowa Butter Cow Cooler
(Des Moines, IA) – This year’s butter sculpture wasn’t the only thing inside the sculpture cooler at the Iowa State Fair. Nick Buckton of Des Moines proposed to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Burger, Saturday during a private tour inside the cooler, all with the secret cooperation of butter cow artist Sarah Pratt. Buckton got down on one knee inside the cooler, and the crowd on the outside cheered when Burger said “yes.”
iowapublicradio.org
U.S.' largest newspaper owner cuts Iowa staff, leaving small papers' futures in question
Laigha Anderson wanted to be her own person. Coming from a big family Leavenworth, Kansas, that was hardly a given. She had to get out. “I didn’t want to be so-and-so’s daughter or so-and-so’s cousin,” she said. “I just wanted to be Laigha.”. In December...
The Best New Food at the 2022 Iowa State Fair [PHOTOS]
This past weekend was the final weekend of the 2022 Iowa State Fair, which means that an official winner of the Best New Fair Food award has been crowned by fairgoers!. This year's winner is The Finisher, created by the folks at The Rib Shack. The description on the fair's website reads:
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Cedar Rapids Native Cast On Cult Favorite New Show
One of the greatest talents to come out of Iowa is joining one of the hottest shows of the past year. Late last year, a show about a girl's soccer team from New Jersey surviving a plane crash and resorting to savage means to survive, quickly captured global attention. The Showtime Network show, 'Yellowjackets' takes place in two different time periods; the 90s and present day.
Why Did Over 100 People Give this Iowan The Shirt off their Back?
Back in April, we told you the story of Alli Marois. After her father, Bill Collins, retired from service after 38 years with the Des Moines Fire Department in September 2021, she took to TikTok to ask for a very special gift for her Dad. She wanted as many fire department t-shirts from as many states as she could collect. Her ideal goal was to get at least one from every state.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1