Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running
Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
Forever protected for commercial fishing
Members of the Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation (BRMF) recently accepted a new sign from Laura Graham, Senior Planner from the Land for Maine’s Future (LMF) Program. This sign represents three years of work, much of which was conducted by Melissa Holmes Whitt, Esq. on behalf of BRMF. Deanne Tibbetts,...
Businesses shining light on domestic violence
Finding Our Voices President Patrisha McLean and local FOV volunteer Eve Jamieson were distributing and hanging posters at businesses in Boothbay Harbor on Aug. 11. In the six hours they were doing so, 2.5 domestic violence assault calls were reported to Maine police every two hours and 22 minutes, based on Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence statistics. In 2006, a domestic assault occurred every 90 minutes in Maine, according to Department of Public Safety in 2006. In Maine, over 75% of domestic violence victims who are killed are killed when or after they leave the abuser.
Hasch to retire, reval explained
Selectmen accepted Boothbay Harbor Police Chief Bob Hasch’s resignation Aug. 23. It is effective Nov. 4 and he will stay on as a reserve officer and to transition the department’s new chief, said Town Manager Julia Latter. Hasch has served on the department for over 28 years. In...
Vote fluoride out Nov. 8
After my letter in the Register on the dangers of the non-pharmaceutical drug, fluoride, in our drinking water, I was contacted by a lady whose group, Fluoride Opposition Coalition of Maine, https://fluorideoc.com/, which has accomplished having the issue on the agenda to be voted on by the residents of Boothbay Harbor, Boothbay, Southport, and Edgecomb in each town on Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Come and meet Paul and Ann LePage Aug. 27
There will be a free rally to meet former Governor Paul LePage and his wife, Former First Lady Ann, on the Boothbay Common Sat., Aug. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include music by the Augusta-based band, Amber Jack. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes!. Children...
Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce
As summer of 2022 winds down, we have some exciting news. To get right to it, here goes:. --For the first time in three years, we will be hosting an “annual dinner” after our annual meeting in October. The date we are planning for these events is Thursday, Oct. 13. We are in the beginning stages of planning for this event, but we are all very excited to get the community together at the end of our season for a celebration of our community!
The Alt in concert Labor Day weekend
Together, musicians John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy and Eamon O’Leary make up the trad group, The Alt. Originally hailing from Ireland this trio of musicians come together with their guitar, flute, whistle, bouzouki and voices to create one of the finest touring trad groups this side of the Atlantic. On Saturday, Sept. 3 they land in Boothbay Harbor to perform at the historic Opera House.
