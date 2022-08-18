ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kroll Plots First Standup Special in a Decade With ‘Little Big Boy’

After Nick Kroll’s first standup special, Thank You Very Cool, arrived over a decade ago, the comedian shifted his focus toward his star-performing television endeavors, like the Netflix animated series Big Mouth. But Kroll is all grown up now, and he has a new standup special, Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy, to prove it. The hour-long special premieres on Netflix on Sept. 27.
Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Serena Williams and Meghan recount challenges they've experienced as working mothers on the Duchess of Sussex's first podcast, including stories of having to work soon after scary incidents involving their children. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who said recently “the countdown has begun” to...
Middle Earth’s Mightiest Prepare for Battle in Final ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Trailer

With the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power a mere 10 days away, Prime Video has shared a final, expansive trailer for the highly-anticipated new series. The new series is set during the fabled “Second Age” of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Like previous teasers, this new clip is largely centered around the elf Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who takes up her brother’s fight against evil after his untimely death.
Spirit Awards to Implement Gender Neutral Acting Categories

The award ceremony, which honors the best in independent filmmaking and television production, will now present three film acting awards and two TV acting awards that are all gender neutral. The gendered film categories — male lead, female lead, male supporting and female supporting — have been eliminated, in favor of a lead performance and supporting performance category. Both will feature 10 nominees each, as opposed to the gendered categories which included five nominees. In addition, a new best breakthrough performance category has been added, which will feature five nominees of any gender.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Exquisite Look At Her 3 Wedding Gowns After Lavish Ben Affleck Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, was the most gorgeous bride on her wedding day to Ben Affleck, 50. In fact, she actually wore three different dresses to marry Ben (again) on August 20. Following the couple’s epic three-day wedding cerebration in Georgia, the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker released photos of her bridal look on her fan newsletter On The JLo. She also shared a glimpse at the three wedding dresses from Ralph Lauren she wore on her special day with Vogue. Jennifer walked down the aisle in a custom dress by Ralph Lauren Couture which was designed in Italy and featured over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles. There was also a tulle skirt with a fitted bodice and short sleeves, as well as a 20 foot veil that followed Jen down the aisle.
John Boyega Says He Won’t Return to ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

John Boyega became an international breakout star playing Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy. But the actor, who stars in upcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King,” doesn’t have much of an interest in returning to the galactic franchise. “At this point...
Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There is not a cynical molecule in the makeup of George Miller’s “ Three Thousand Years of Longing, ” a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy about love, myth, hope, companionship and perhaps, most of all, about storytelling. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, wrapped in plush white bathrobes, will reiterate the storytelling point over and over again during a vulnerable, sprawling conversation in a stately Istanbul hotel suite that’s nice enough to make one consider a career in academia.
‘Street Fighter 6’ Comes to Rolling Stone on Twitch

Street Fighter is back! Surrounding its 35th anniversary and six years after the launch of the last installment, Street Fighter V, the grandmaster of all fighting games returns to consoles and PC next year with Street Fighter 6. Rolling Stone on Twitch is here with an exclusive sneak peek at music from the game. This Friday, Aug. 26, Rolling Stone will reveal the character themes for fighters Kimberly and Juri live on our Twitch daily show, along with a number of other surprises.
