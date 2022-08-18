Jennifer Lopez, 53, was the most gorgeous bride on her wedding day to Ben Affleck, 50. In fact, she actually wore three different dresses to marry Ben (again) on August 20. Following the couple’s epic three-day wedding cerebration in Georgia, the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker released photos of her bridal look on her fan newsletter On The JLo. She also shared a glimpse at the three wedding dresses from Ralph Lauren she wore on her special day with Vogue. Jennifer walked down the aisle in a custom dress by Ralph Lauren Couture which was designed in Italy and featured over 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric cut into ruffles. There was also a tulle skirt with a fitted bodice and short sleeves, as well as a 20 foot veil that followed Jen down the aisle.

